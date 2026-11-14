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English NewsEntertainmentOTTQazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'Father Of Crazy Things' On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says They Share The Same Personality

Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'Father Of Crazy Things' On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says They Share The Same Personality

Qazi Touqeer opens up about his bond with Arijit Singh on Bigg Boss 20, calling him a private person with a playful side and a champion's attitude.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Qazi Touqeer highlights Arijit Singh's private yet playful nature.
  • Arijit constantly pushes creative boundaries, showing unique curiosity.
  • Qazi praised Arijit as a champion, both sharing similar personalities.
  • Former Fame Gurukul co-contestants, Arijit supported Qazi's entry.

Singer Qazi Touqeer has opened up about his friendship with Arijit Singh, describing the acclaimed playback singer as a private person with an unexpected playful side. Despite their different levels of expression, Qazi believes the two share a similar personality and a common love for doing things their own way.

Speaking to Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh on Bigg Boss 20, Qazi spoke about Arijit's sense of humour, curiosity and willingness to push his creative boundaries. He also praised the singer's personality, calling him a champion.

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Qazi Touqeer Says Arijit Singh Has A Different Level Of Madness

Recalling the moments they spend together, Qazi said Arijit is far more playful around people he trusts. He described how the singer laughs freely in his company, even though he generally keeps his personal life private.

“When Arijit and I sit together, Arijit has pain in the stomach laughing. My level is different from his. He also does crazy things. He is the father of crazy things. But he is a private person. He only opens up with his close people. He is like me,” Qazi said.

He also spoke about Arijit's habit of exploring ideas and finding new ways to enjoy what he does. According to Qazi, the singer keeps raising the bar for himself rather than settling for what he has already achieved.

“He keeps increasing his level of craziness. He digs the well so much. He finds the fun part, digs in more. But that's how it should be,” he said.

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Qazi Calls Arijit Singh A Champion

Qazi went on to praise Arijit's personality and described him as someone whose enthusiasm and individuality should never fade.

“He is crazy. He is beautiful. It should not end. He is amazing. He is a champ. He has the attitude of a champion,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between their personalities, Qazi added that they are alike despite expressing themselves differently. “But we both are the same. He and me, we both are the same,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Qazi Touqeer rose to fame after winning the first season of singing reality show Fame Gurukul. Arijit Singh, meanwhile, went on to establish himself as one of the leading playback singers in Hindi cinema.

The two singers were contestants on Fame Gurukul. After Qazi entered Bigg Boss 20, Arijit also showed his support for his former co-contestant through a post on his private X account.

“I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Qazi Touqeer describe Arijit Singh's personality?

Qazi describes Arijit as a private person with an unexpected playful side, possessing a good sense of humor and curiosity. He also calls him a

How does Arijit Singh behave around people he trusts?

Qazi Touqeer states that Arijit is far more playful with close friends, laughing freely in their company. Despite his private nature, he opens up around trusted individuals.

What is the past connection between Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh?

Both Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh were contestants on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul. Qazi famously won the first season of the show.

How does Arijit Singh approach his creative work?

According to Qazi, Arijit explores ideas and finds new ways to enjoy what he does, constantly raising his own bar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
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