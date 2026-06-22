Prime Video Brings 6 Fresh Series To OTT; ‘Gram Chikitsalay 2’ Leads The Lineup

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for an exciting slate of releases, promising viewers a diverse mix of genres ranging from romance and comedy to crime thrillers and reality entertainment. With OTT platforms becoming the preferred choice for many viewers, this week’s line-up is set to deliver a strong dose of entertainment across languages and formats.

Korean Drama To Indian Comedy

Leading the list is the Korean romantic comedy series See You at Work Tomorrow Season 1, releasing on 22 June. The 12-episode series is packed with twists, emotions, and light-hearted storytelling, continuing the growing popularity of Korean content among Indian audiences.

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On 23 June, Indian comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 arrives on the platform. Featuring a star-studded cast including Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, the series revisits the quirky world of Bhatkandi village. The storyline revolves around the competitive race to become the village’s “Doctor No. 1”, and is said to share a tonal connection with Panchayat, with hints of the character Banrakas also making an appearance.

Horror fans will have something to look forward to as the American film Scream 7—originally released in theatres earlier this year—makes its way to OTT on 26 June. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the latest instalment in the popular horror franchise continues its blend of mystery and scares.

Reality, Drama And Crime: Expanding The Entertainment Spectrum

Also arriving on 26 June is Alliance, an international reality-meets-game show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The format promises engaging challenges and competitive gameplay, adding a fresh flavour to Prime Video’s non-scripted content.

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On 1 July, viewers will see the release of Elle Season 1, a comedy-drama prequel to the iconic film Legally Blonde. Set in 1995, the series explores the teenage years of Elle Woods, offering a nostalgic yet refreshing backstory to the beloved character.

Wrapping up the list is the Telugu crime thriller Isakapattanam Season 1, releasing on 2 July. Directed by Gari BH, the seven-episode series is set in a fictional 1990s port town and stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a key role, promising a gripping narrative rooted in crime and intrigue.