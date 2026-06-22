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HomeEntertainmentOTTPrime Video Brings 6 Fresh Series To OTT; ‘Gram Chikitsalay 2’ Leads The Lineup

Prime Video Brings 6 Fresh Series To OTT; ‘Gram Chikitsalay 2’ Leads The Lineup

Amazon Prime Video is set for a packed week of releases, offering a mix of romance, comedy, crime thrillers and reality shows across multiple languages and formats for viewers.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:03 PM (IST)

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for an exciting slate of releases, promising viewers a diverse mix of genres ranging from romance and comedy to crime thrillers and reality entertainment. With OTT platforms becoming the preferred choice for many viewers, this week’s line-up is set to deliver a strong dose of entertainment across languages and formats.

Korean Drama To Indian Comedy

Leading the list is the Korean romantic comedy series See You at Work Tomorrow Season 1, releasing on 22 June. The 12-episode series is packed with twists, emotions, and light-hearted storytelling, continuing the growing popularity of Korean content among Indian audiences.

ALSO READ | Who Is Avinash Agarwal? Comedian Who Went Viral As ‘Indian Trump’ On Samay Raina’s Show

On 23 June, Indian comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 arrives on the platform. Featuring a star-studded cast including Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, the series revisits the quirky world of Bhatkandi village. The storyline revolves around the competitive race to become the village’s “Doctor No. 1”, and is said to share a tonal connection with Panchayat, with hints of the character Banrakas also making an appearance.

Horror fans will have something to look forward to as the American film Scream 7—originally released in theatres earlier this year—makes its way to OTT on 26 June. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the latest instalment in the popular horror franchise continues its blend of mystery and scares.

Reality, Drama And Crime: Expanding The Entertainment Spectrum

Also arriving on 26 June is Alliance, an international reality-meets-game show hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The format promises engaging challenges and competitive gameplay, adding a fresh flavour to Prime Video’s non-scripted content.

ALSO READ | 'Spent 90% Of Time Standing In Line': Fans Slam Virat Kohli’s One8 Delhi Launch

On 1 July, viewers will see the release of Elle Season 1, a comedy-drama prequel to the iconic film Legally Blonde. Set in 1995, the series explores the teenage years of Elle Woods, offering a nostalgic yet refreshing backstory to the beloved character.

Wrapping up the list is the Telugu crime thriller Isakapattanam Season 1, releasing on 2 July. Directed by Gari BH, the seven-episode series is set in a fictional 1990s port town and stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a key role, promising a gripping narrative rooted in crime and intrigue.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Amazon Prime Video Crime Thrillers
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