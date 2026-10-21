Pawan Singh admitted he was intimidated by romantic sequences and female co-stars. His hands used to tremble when required to hold an actress's hand or shoot romantic scenes.
Pawan Singh Returns To 'Rise And Fall', Says 'Ladkiyon Se Hum Kam Baat Karte Hain'
In ‘Rise & Fall 2’, Pawan Singh told Manish Kashyap why he avoids talking to women, saying his words often spark controversy. Manish replied with a witty quip.
- Pawan Singh confessed past fears filming romantic scenes.
- He avoids women off-camera, fearing constant controversies.
- Rulers'
- Pawan gave Niharika a game-changing power with catch.
Bhojpuri cinema icon and Rise and Fall Season 1 favourite Pawan Singh made a power-packed guest entry into the Tower, delivering high-octane entertainment with his dance moves and signature charm alongside the Rulers in the Penthouse. But while his on-stage energy electrified the Rulers, it was his unfiltered, candid heart-to-heart with Manish Kashyap down in the Basement that emerged as the most talked-about moment of the episode.
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'Heroine Ka Hath Pakadne Mein Kaanpte The Hath'
Sitting down in the Basement away from the cameras and high-stakes scheming, Pawan pulled back the curtain on his larger-than-life hero image. Reflecting on his early acting days, the star admitted that he was once intimidated by romantic sequences and female co-stars.
He confessed that during the initial phase of his career, his hands used to tremble uncontrollably whenever he was required to hold an actress’s hand or shoot romantic scenes on set. While years of experience helped him conquer that initial fear on camera, he revealed that real-life interactions are a completely different ballgame.
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Pawan Singh Talks About His Fear Of Scandals
Opening up about why he deliberately stays guarded and keeps a safe distance from women off-camera, Pawan explained the constant scrutiny and gossip that trail him.
Laying bare his defensive approach, Pawan told Manish, “Vaise bhi hum ladkiyon se bahut kum baat karte hain. Reason ye hai ki jahan main kuch bola, wo controversy ka roop pakad leta hai.”
Pawan pointed out that even harmless conversations or regular greetings often get twisted into sensational headlines and controversies, leaving him with no choice but to stay quiet and keep his distance.
Hearing the Bhojpuri superstar’s candid defense mechanism, Manish Kashyap seized the moment and turned the solemn confession into instant comedy. Without skipping a beat, Manish quipped, “Wo bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi.”
The witty, viral-famous reference had everyone in splits, bringing a lighthearted, comedic touch to Pawan’s guarded approach toward controversies.
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The Fall, Feud, And Pawan’s Twist
The celebration kicked off with an entertainment night hosted by Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla, amplified by Pawan Singh’s energetic performance alongside Irina. But the fun vanished when the Rulers were forced to vote against each other for the "Ultimate Fall". Shehzad sparked a fiery clash by targeting Jashwant, while Swara and Karan voted for Rishabh, leaving both Jashwant and Rishabh facing a drop to the Basement.
Just as the dust settled, Pawan Singh delivered one final shocker by leading Ultimate Ruler Niharika into the Fortune Room. He revealed she will receive a game-changing power, but with a major catch attached. The cliffhanger leaves the entire Tower hanging in the balance, ready to either protect the Rulers or hand the Workers a chance to turn the tables.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Pawan Singh reveal about his early acting days?
Why does Pawan Singh maintain a guarded approach towards women off-camera?
He explained that even harmless conversations can be twisted into sensational headlines and controversies. This constant scrutiny leaves him with no choice but to keep his distance.
What was a significant moment during Pawan Singh's guest entry?
While his on-stage energy was notable, his candid heart-to-heart conversation with Manish Kashyap in the Basement emerged as the most talked-about moment of the episode.
What was the outcome of the 'Ultimate Fall' event?
Rulers voted against each other, leading to Jashwant and Rishabh dropping to the Basement. Shehzad targeted Jashwant, while Swara and Karan voted for Rishabh.
What was the final revelation made by Pawan Singh?
He led Ultimate Ruler Niharika into the Fortune Room, revealing she would receive a game-changing power. This power, however, comes with a significant catch.