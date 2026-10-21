Pawan Singh Returns To 'Rise And Fall', Says 'Ladkiyon Se Hum Kam Baat Karte Hain'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Singh confessed past fears filming romantic scenes.

He avoids women off-camera, fearing constant controversies.

Rulers'

Pawan gave Niharika a game-changing power with catch.

Bhojpuri cinema icon and Rise and Fall Season 1 favourite Pawan Singh made a power-packed guest entry into the Tower, delivering high-octane entertainment with his dance moves and signature charm alongside the Rulers in the Penthouse. But while his on-stage energy electrified the Rulers, it was his unfiltered, candid heart-to-heart with Manish Kashyap down in the Basement that emerged as the most talked-about moment of the episode.

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'Heroine Ka Hath Pakadne Mein Kaanpte The Hath'

Sitting down in the Basement away from the cameras and high-stakes scheming, Pawan pulled back the curtain on his larger-than-life hero image. Reflecting on his early acting days, the star admitted that he was once intimidated by romantic sequences and female co-stars.

He confessed that during the initial phase of his career, his hands used to tremble uncontrollably whenever he was required to hold an actress’s hand or shoot romantic scenes on set. While years of experience helped him conquer that initial fear on camera, he revealed that real-life interactions are a completely different ballgame.

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Pawan Singh Talks About His Fear Of Scandals

Opening up about why he deliberately stays guarded and keeps a safe distance from women off-camera, Pawan explained the constant scrutiny and gossip that trail him.

Laying bare his defensive approach, Pawan told Manish, “Vaise bhi hum ladkiyon se bahut kum baat karte hain. Reason ye hai ki jahan main kuch bola, wo controversy ka roop pakad leta hai.”

Pawan pointed out that even harmless conversations or regular greetings often get twisted into sensational headlines and controversies, leaving him with no choice but to stay quiet and keep his distance.

Hearing the Bhojpuri superstar’s candid defense mechanism, Manish Kashyap seized the moment and turned the solemn confession into instant comedy. Without skipping a beat, Manish quipped, “Wo bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi.”

The witty, viral-famous reference had everyone in splits, bringing a lighthearted, comedic touch to Pawan’s guarded approach toward controversies.

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The Fall, Feud, And Pawan’s Twist

The celebration kicked off with an entertainment night hosted by Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla, amplified by Pawan Singh’s energetic performance alongside Irina. But the fun vanished when the Rulers were forced to vote against each other for the "Ultimate Fall". Shehzad sparked a fiery clash by targeting Jashwant, while Swara and Karan voted for Rishabh, leaving both Jashwant and Rishabh facing a drop to the Basement.

Just as the dust settled, Pawan Singh delivered one final shocker by leading Ultimate Ruler Niharika into the Fortune Room. He revealed she will receive a game-changing power, but with a major catch attached. The cliffhanger leaves the entire Tower hanging in the balance, ready to either protect the Rulers or hand the Workers a chance to turn the tables.