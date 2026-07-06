Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Rom-Com

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy streams on Netflix July 10.

Officer Prajapati navigates complex situations; his wife grows suspicious.

It stars Ayushmann, Wamiqa, Rakul, and Sara in leading roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is all set to make its OTT debut, giving fans another chance to enjoy its blend of romance and humour from the comfort of their homes. If you missed the film in cinemas or want to watch it again, here's everything you need to know about its digital release, including the streaming platform and release date.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release

Films generally arrive on OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. However, audiences will not have to wait much longer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest romantic comedy. According to reports by The Times of India, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will begin streaming on Netflix from July 10.

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Packed with comedy, romance and memorable punchlines, the film aims to deliver an entertaining watch for audiences looking for a light-hearted family entertainer.

What Is The Film About?

The story follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a forest officer based in Prayagraj. His wife, portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi, works as a journalist. As Prajapati finds himself caught up in several complicated situations, his wife begins to suspect his actions.

The narrative takes an interesting turn when his character becomes entangled between the roles played by Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, leading to a series of humorous and dramatic moments.

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Cast, Crew And Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and was released in cinemas on May 15. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Juno Chopra.

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At the box office, the film earned Rs 67.96 crore gross, Rs 51.38 crore net in India and Rs 7.85 crore from overseas markets.