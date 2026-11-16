Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Panchayat' Season 5 announcement linked to fan challenge.

Character Banrakas demands one crore marigold flowers.

Fans participate online to help new Phulera administration.

Completing challenge unlocks the official release date.

The wait for 'Panchayat' Season 5 just got more interesting, as the makers have come up with a unique way to keep fans engaged while building anticipation for the show's return. Instead of a conventional release date announcement, the team has introduced an interactive challenge featuring one of the show's most entertaining characters, Banrakas. Played by Durgesh Kumar, Banrakas has a special demand for viewers, and fans will have to come together to fulfil it before they can unlock the announcement date of the much-awaited fifth season.

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With Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) now serving as the new Pradhan, Phulera has a new administration, and Banrakas appears to be making the most of his position. In a promotional campaign, he has taken matters into his own hands and put forward an unusual condition for fans who are eagerly waiting to know when their favourite show will return.

So, what exactly does Banrakas want? Fans need to come together and help the new administration wear a massive garland made of 'one crore marigold flowers'. The target is part of a special audience challenge, and completing it will unlock the announcement date of Panchayat Season 5. The more fans participate, the closer the campaign gets to achieving its target.

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The campaign brings the show's familiar humour and Phulera-style political drama into an interactive experience. By involving viewers in the challenge, the makers have found an entertaining way to build excitement around the next chapter of the popular series. Banrakas' unusual demand has also added a fun twist to the anticipation, making fans part of the promotional activity rather than just waiting for an update.

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So, are you ready to help Banrakas fulfil his demand? Fans who wish to participate can visit panchayatdate.com and contribute towards completing the one-crore-flower garland challenge. Once the target is achieved, viewers will finally be able to unlock the announcement date of Panchayat Season 5.