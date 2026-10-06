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English NewsEntertainmentOTTOTT Releases This Week: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Reporting Live' & More On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Reporting Live' & More On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: From Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Reporting Live to 100 Days Of Deception, check out the latest movies and series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New films, including Spider-Man, Animals, Carrie premiere this week.
  • Netflix streams diverse series: thrillers, horror, historical spy drama.
  • Reality show, Tamil sports drama also join the streaming lineup.

The new week brings a fresh lineup of movies and series across OTT platforms. From Netflix and Prime Video to JioHotstar, several new titles are set to release this week. If you are looking for something new to watch at home, here is the complete list of major OTT releases this week.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in his Spider-Man series. Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter as he faces a mysterious new threat while living with the consequences of his past. The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available digitally on October 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

'Reporting Live'

Reporting Live is an investigative crime thriller starring Parineeti Chopra as a young journalist and Deven Bhojani as an experienced cameraman. The two join forces to expose a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket allegedly operated by a powerful syndicate.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix from October 9.

'Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2'

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 is a celebrity couples reality game show that puts the chemistry and understanding between couples to the test. The show features entertaining challenges and tasks, while also giving celebrity couples an opportunity to speak openly about their married lives and relationships.

The second season will stream on JioHotstar from October 10.

READ MORE | Weekend OTT Releases: From 'Mardaani 3' To 'O' Romeo' New Releases To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And More

'Animals'

Ben Affleck stars in Animals, a crime thriller in which he plays Mark Kimball, a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles. Mark appears to be living a happy life with his wife Abigail, played by Kerry Washington. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when their young son is suddenly kidnapped for ransom.

Animals will be available to stream on Netflix from October 9.

'Carrie'

Carrie follows Carrie White, played by Summer H. Howell, a socially isolated teenager who is raised under strict restrictions. Her mother, Margaret White, played by Samantha Sloyan, is extremely controlling and keeps Carrie away from society, even choosing to educate her at home.

The film will be available to watch on Prime Video from October 7.

'Inside the Circle'

Inside the Circle is a Mexican thriller series revolving around four childhood friends whose lives change after a video is leaked and a famous actress is murdered. The incident draws them into a web of blackmail, suspense and dark secrets. As the mystery unfolds, the friends find themselves facing a dangerous conspiracy that puts their lives at risk.

The series will stream on Netflix from October 7.

READ MORE | Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

'Below'

Below is a six-episode Canadian horror drama series centred on Calvin Penny, played by Josh Hartnett. Calvin is a local fisherman struggling to deal with his father's mysterious death. He is forced to fight to protect his family, community and way of life as disturbing events unfold.

The series will be available on Netflix from October 8.

'Mandaadi'

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports-action drama set in Tamil Nadu. The story revolves around a traditional and thrilling sailboat racing rivalry. The competition begins again between former racer Muthukali, played by Soori, who has returned from Chennai, and his rival Sattapuli, played by Suhas.

Mandaadi will stream on Netflix from October 9.

'100 Days Of Deception'

100 Days Of Deception is a South Korean historical spy-romance series set in Gyeongseong in 1932, during Japanese rule. The story follows Lee Ga-kyung, a pickpocket who takes on a 100-day undercover mission as an interpreter at the Japanese Governor-General's office. There, she meets Kim Tae-woong, another prominent interpreter, and their lives become intertwined as the mission progresses.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix from October 10.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video starting October 6. This film is the fourth installment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.

What is the plot of the film 'Reporting Live'?

'Reporting Live' is an investigative crime thriller where a young journalist and an experienced cameraman work together. They aim to expose a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket operated by a powerful syndicate.

Is there a new reality show available to stream this week?

Yes, 'Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2' is a celebrity couples reality game show releasing this week. It tests couples' chemistry and understanding through various entertaining challenges.

What is '100 Days Of Deception' about?

'100 Days Of Deception' is a South Korean historical spy-romance series set in 1932 Gyeongseong. It follows a pickpocket on a 100-day undercover mission as an interpreter.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Prime Netflix JioHotstar Spider Man Brand New Day OTT Release This Week Reporting Live
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