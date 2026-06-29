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English NewsEntertainmentOTTOTT Releases This Week: Silo Season 3, Enola Holmes 3 And More Promise A Binge Week

OTT Releases This Week: Silo Season 3, Enola Holmes 3 And More Promise A Binge Week

Explore this week’s OTT lineup featuring thrillers, dramas, comedies, mythological horror and global franchises. From Enola Holmes 3 and Silo Season 3 to Indian releases like Pritam and Pedro and Super Subbu, the week offers diverse binge-worthy entertainment across platforms.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diverse OTT releases span thrillers, comedy, mythology, horror.
  • Enola Holmes 3, Silo return with new mysteries.
  • Indian originals like Tavvai, Super Subbu, Pritam release.

The upcoming week promises an exciting OTT slate packed with thrillers, comedy, mythology, horror and drama across multiple languages. From Enola Holmes 3, bringing back mystery and adventure to Silo diving deeper into dystopian secrets, there’s plenty for binge-watchers. Indian releases like Pritam and Pedro, Super Subbu and Tavvai add local flavour, while global hits return with fresh twists. Here’s a quick look at everything streaming this week.

OTT Releases This Week

Tavvai (June 29)

Streaming on JioHotstar

Tavvai is a mythological horror drama exploring an ancestral curse rooted in Hindu mythology. The story follows a chosen one rising to end generations of suffering.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 (June 30)

Streaming on Netflix

Sullivan's Crossing returns with emotional drama as Maggie’s peaceful life is shaken by her ex-husband’s shocking arrival, threatening her future with Cal. 

Elle (July 1)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Elle explores teenage Elle Woods in 1995, navigating a new city, friendships, romance and life-changing experiences. 

Enola Holmes 3 (July 1)

Streaming on Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 follows Enola as she heads to Malta to rescue Sherlock while confronting her complicated feelings about marriage. 

Worst Neighbour Ever (July 1)

Streaming on Netflix

Worst Neighbor Ever presents chilling real-life stories where neighbour disputes spiral into harassment, fraud, stalking and shocking violence. 

Human Vapor (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Human Vapor reimagines the cult Japanese classic with a suspenseful story about a mysterious man who transforms into gas and kills without evidence. 

Isakapatnam (July 2)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Isakapatnam is a gritty Telugu action thriller where three individuals unite to challenge a powerful ruler controlling a port town.

 

Super Subbu (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Super Subbu delivers comedy and chaos as an unqualified young man must teach sex education in a conservative village. 

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Survival of the Thickest returns for its final chapter as Mavis focuses on love, career ambitions and making her mark in fashion. 

Muthassi (July 3)

Streaming on Zee5

Muthassi is a Malayalam mythological horror series where a family uncovers terrifying secrets tied to a dark ancestral legacy.

Pritam and Pedro (July 3)

Streaming on JioHotstar

Pritam and Pedro follow an old-school cop and a hacker joining forces to take down a dangerous cybercriminal in Goa. 

Silo Season 3 (July 3)

Streaming on Apple TV +

Silo raises the stakes as Juliette returns with memory loss while a decades-old conspiracy threatens everything. 

Sparks of Tomorrow (July 5)

Streaming on Netflix

Sparks of Tomorrow is a visually rich anime set in an alternate Kyoto, blending grief, technology and hope through a moving story. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch Enola Holmes 3?

Enola Holmes 3 streams on Netflix from July 1st. The story follows Enola heading to Malta to rescue Sherlock and dealing with her complicated feelings about marriage.

What type of show is

Tavvai is a mythological horror drama exploring an ancestral curse rooted in Hindu mythology. It will be streaming on JioHotstar starting June 29th.

Are there any Indian releases highlighted for this week?

Yes, Indian releases include Pritam and Pedro, Super Subbu, Tavvai, Isakapatnam, and Muthassi. These titles offer a local flavour to the diverse OTT slate.

What is the plot of Silo Season 3?

Silo Season 3 raises the stakes as Juliette returns with memory loss. A decades-old conspiracy threatens everything, intensifying the dystopian secrets.

What kind of stories are featured in

Worst Neighbor Ever presents chilling real-life stories. These involve neighbor disputes spiraling into harassment, fraud, stalking, and shocking violence.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
OTT Releases Upcoming OTT Shows Netflix Releases July 2026 Prime Video Shows JioHotstar Releases Zee5 Series Weekly OTT Update
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