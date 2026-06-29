OTT Releases This Week: Silo Season 3, Enola Holmes 3 And More Promise A Binge Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diverse OTT releases span thrillers, comedy, mythology, horror.

Enola Holmes 3, Silo return with new mysteries.

Indian originals like Tavvai, Super Subbu, Pritam release.

The upcoming week promises an exciting OTT slate packed with thrillers, comedy, mythology, horror and drama across multiple languages. From Enola Holmes 3, bringing back mystery and adventure to Silo diving deeper into dystopian secrets, there’s plenty for binge-watchers. Indian releases like Pritam and Pedro, Super Subbu and Tavvai add local flavour, while global hits return with fresh twists. Here’s a quick look at everything streaming this week.

OTT Releases This Week

Tavvai (June 29)

Streaming on JioHotstar

Tavvai is a mythological horror drama exploring an ancestral curse rooted in Hindu mythology. The story follows a chosen one rising to end generations of suffering.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 (June 30)

Streaming on Netflix

Sullivan's Crossing returns with emotional drama as Maggie’s peaceful life is shaken by her ex-husband’s shocking arrival, threatening her future with Cal.

Elle (July 1)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Elle explores teenage Elle Woods in 1995, navigating a new city, friendships, romance and life-changing experiences.

Enola Holmes 3 (July 1)

Streaming on Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 follows Enola as she heads to Malta to rescue Sherlock while confronting her complicated feelings about marriage.

Worst Neighbour Ever (July 1)

Streaming on Netflix

Worst Neighbor Ever presents chilling real-life stories where neighbour disputes spiral into harassment, fraud, stalking and shocking violence.

Human Vapor (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Human Vapor reimagines the cult Japanese classic with a suspenseful story about a mysterious man who transforms into gas and kills without evidence.

Isakapatnam (July 2)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Isakapatnam is a gritty Telugu action thriller where three individuals unite to challenge a powerful ruler controlling a port town.

Super Subbu (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Super Subbu delivers comedy and chaos as an unqualified young man must teach sex education in a conservative village.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 (July 2)

Streaming on Netflix

Survival of the Thickest returns for its final chapter as Mavis focuses on love, career ambitions and making her mark in fashion.

Muthassi (July 3)

Streaming on Zee5

Muthassi is a Malayalam mythological horror series where a family uncovers terrifying secrets tied to a dark ancestral legacy.

Pritam and Pedro (July 3)

Streaming on JioHotstar

Pritam and Pedro follow an old-school cop and a hacker joining forces to take down a dangerous cybercriminal in Goa.

Silo Season 3 (July 3)

Streaming on Apple TV +

Silo raises the stakes as Juliette returns with memory loss while a decades-old conspiracy threatens everything.

Sparks of Tomorrow (July 5)

Streaming on Netflix

Sparks of Tomorrow is a visually rich anime set in an alternate Kyoto, blending grief, technology and hope through a moving story.