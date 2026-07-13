Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix offers films Desire, The Hawk, and fantasy thriller.

OTT viewers have plenty to look forward to this week, with streaming platforms rolling out an exciting mix of crime dramas, action comedies, reality shows, documentaries, family entertainers and regional releases. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, a light-hearted comedy or an emotional drama, there's something for every kind of binge-watcher between July 13 and 19.

OTT Releases This Week

Raktanchal Season 3 returns on July 16 on Amazon MX Player. Directed by Ritam Srivastava, the crime drama, inspired by the mafia networks of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be available to stream free of charge, just like its previous seasons.

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Also arriving this week is Teesri Begum, written, directed and produced by K.C. Bokadia. The Indian OTT film premieres on July 18 on the Waves platform and can be watched for free.

Reality TV fans can tune in to Second Love, a Tamil dating reality series hosted by Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan. Featuring 12 singles in their thirties looking to give love another chance after heartbreak, the show began streaming on JioHotstar on July 13.

Amazon Prime Video adds Ride or Die on July 15, an action-comedy starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer. The story follows two best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after one of them is revealed to be an international assassin.

True crime enthusiasts can also watch Murder 101, a three-part documentary series based on America's infamous 'Redhead Murders' case. The series follows a Tennessee high school sociology class attempting to solve decades-old unsolved murders under the guidance of their teacher, Alex Campbell. It has been streaming on Prime Video since July 13.

International Films And Series

Netflix premieres Desire on July 17, starring Ludwika Paleta and José María Yazpik. The film follows a family's life as it takes a dangerous emotional turn after the arrival of a swimming coach.

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Comedy fans can catch The Hawk on Netflix from July 16. Starring Will Ferrell as ageing professional golfer Lonnie Hawkins, better known as 'The Hawk', the series follows his attempt to revive his career and complete golf's Grand Slam.

Romantic drama Wuthering Heights, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, is available to stream on JioHotstar from July 13.

Comedy-horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives on JioHotstar on July 16. Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace McCauley, joined by Katherine Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.

Rounding off the week's releases is Korean fantasy thriller The East Palace, premiering on Netflix on July 17. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo and Cho Seung-woo, the series follows a man who can travel between the worlds of the living and the dead, and a woman who can hear the voices of spirits as they uncover dark secrets on the King's orders.

With an impressive mix of Indian and international titles across genres, this week's OTT slate promises plenty of options for viewers looking to refresh their watchlist.