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English NewsEntertainmentOTTOTT Releases This Week (1-7 July): Watch Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Elle On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (1-7 July): Watch Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Elle On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

Planning your next binge-watch? Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving between 1 and 7 July 2026, including Pritam & Pedro, X-Men '97' Season 2, Elle, Isakapatanam and more.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • X-Men, Elle, historical drama premiere July 1.
  • Telugu action-crime, Super Subbu debut on July 2.
  • Hirani's debut, Malayalam horror, filmmaker drama arrive July 3.

The first week of July 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting one for OTT viewers, with streaming platforms rolling out an impressive mix of action, comedy, thrillers, horror and historical dramas. Whether you're planning a weekend binge or simply looking for something new to watch, there's no shortage of fresh titles arriving across popular platforms. From Rajkumar Hirani's web series debut to the return of fan-favourite animated superheroes, here's everything set to premiere between 1 and 7 July.

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Pritam & Pedro

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani makes his web series debut with Pritam & Pedro, an action-comedy blended with a cybercrime thriller. Starring Arshad Warsi alongside Veer Hirani, the story unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Goa, bringing together suspense, high-octane action and plenty of humour. The series begins streaming on JioHotstar from 3 July 2026.

Muthussi

Fans of horror and mystery can look forward to Muthussi, a Malayalam web series that has already attracted attention for its eerie premise and suspense-filled storyline. Veteran actress KPAC Leela stars alongside Amit Chakkalakkal in the lead roles. The series premieres on ZEE5 on 3 July 2026.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Following the success of its first season, X-Men '97 returns with a second instalment on 1 July 2026, streaming on JioHotstar. The new season features nine episodes and continues the story from where the previous chapter ended. This time, the X-Men find themselves scattered across different points in time, with the narrative unfolding through three separate timelines.

Isakapatanam

Set in the bustling port city of Visakhapatnam during the 1990s, Isakapatanam is a Telugu action-crime series built around revenge, political rivalry, gang conflicts and power struggles. The seven-episode series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July 2026.

Mollywood Times

Streaming on JioHotstar from 3 July 2026, Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, an aspiring filmmaker determined to make his mark in the film industry. As he pursues his dream of becoming a successful director, he encounters numerous challenges that test his ambition and resilience.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Gets A Strong Saturday Boost With Rs 57.5 Cr; Surpasses Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3

Elle

Inspired by the world of the popular film Legally Blonde, Elle serves as a prequel exploring the school years of Elle Woods. The series traces the experiences and personal challenges that helped shape her into the confident and accomplished woman audiences came to know. It arrives on Amazon Prime Video on 1 July 2026.

Summer '36

Historical drama meets suspense in Summer '36, a thriller set on the French Riviera during the summer of 1936. Combining history with mystery, the series promises a gripping narrative designed to keep viewers invested until the very end. It premieres on Netflix on 1 July 2026.

Super Subbu

Starring Sundeep Kishan, Super Subbu premieres on Netflix on 2 July 2026. The story centres on Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, better known as Subbu, a determined young man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is appointed as a sex education officer in the village of Maakipura.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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