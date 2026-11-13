Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New OTT releases span diverse genres on major platforms.

Offerings include crime dramas, romantic comedies, and biopics.

Highlights feature 'Heartland', 'Jailer 2', and 'Student of Year'.

Friday is here, and so is a fresh line-up of entertainment across OTT platforms. From gripping murder mysteries and high-stakes crime dramas to romantic comedies, action-packed entertainers and inspiring biographical stories, this week's digital releases offer plenty of options for your weekend watchlist.

Releasing across platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Apple TV, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video, the latest titles feature familiar faces, intriguing storylines and a mix of genres. Shanaya Kapoor's mystery drama Student of the Year: After Dark, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's light-hearted entertainer Parivarik ManuRanjan, and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 are among the titles attracting attention.

If you are wondering what to stream over the weekend, here is a look at the new OTT releases arriving this week.

Heartland – Netflix

A mysterious disappearance brings a former country music star back into the spotlight in this suspense-driven drama. Jessica Chastain plays Misty Jones, a celebrated singer who has stayed away from public life for nearly two decades. Her return to Nashville begins when her niece, Charlie Heart (Carter Faith), goes missing.

What initially appears to be a search for a missing person soon develops into a murder investigation. As Misty attempts to uncover the truth, she finds herself confronting disturbing secrets within the music industry, along with unresolved chapters from her own past.

Parivarik ManuRanjan – SonyLIV

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari come together for a light-hearted story about two people with contrasting personalities. Tripathi plays Ranjan, an easygoing bachelor from Lucknow, while Hydari portrays Helen, a disciplined property manager from Delhi.

Their paths cross when they find themselves living in the same old mansion. Their different outlooks lead to amusing disagreements, but an unexpected romantic connection gradually develops. However, neighbourhood gossip and an unexpected police inquiry threaten to complicate their lives.

12 12 12 – Apple TV

Crime drama enthusiasts can look forward to this series centred on an ambitious bank robbery in Zurich. The narrative unfolds through three distinct timelines, covering the 12 months leading up to the heist, the 12 hours during which it takes place, and the 12 days that follow.

Jamie Dornan stars as a calculating criminal who sets an elaborate plan in motion. With its unusual storytelling structure and a crime at its centre, the series explores the events surrounding one high-stakes operation from multiple perspectives.

Student of the Year: After Dark – JioHotstar

Shanaya Kapoor takes on a mysterious role in this story of secrets, rivalry and revenge. She plays Aditi, whose life takes an unexpected turn following the mysterious death of her twin sister, Aayesha. Determined to discover what really happened, Aditi assumes her sister's identity and enrols at the same elite boarding school. Her investigation takes an unexpected direction when she enters the fiercely competitive ‘Student of the Year’ contest.

As she gets closer to uncovering the truth, Aditi finds herself navigating complicated relationships, hidden agendas, and the school's darker secrets. The series is scheduled to premiere on November 13.

Bandra – Zee5

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Bandra follows an aspiring filmmaker investigating the mysterious death of a former Bollywood actress, Tara Janaki, played by Tamannaah Bhatia.

The story moves between the present and the past, gradually revealing Tara's troubled relationship with a film producer and her attempt to rebuild her life in Kerala. There, she finds support from Aala, a powerful businessman portrayed by Dileep. But when her past catches up with her and leads to her death, Aala sets out to avenge her and confront the people responsible.

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Murder in Galicia – Netflix

This limited crime series revolves around a late-night attack on a woman that sets an investigation in motion. As the police begin examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, the sergeant assigned to the case starts questioning the victim's husband.

Although he appears composed and innocent, certain aspects of his behaviour raise suspicions. Inspired by real events, the series explores the secrets and unanswered questions surrounding the crime, making it an intriguing pick for viewers who enjoy investigative dramas.

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Being Heumann– Apple TV

For those looking for something beyond fiction, Being Heumann brings the story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann to the screen.

The biographical drama focuses on her contribution to the historic 1977 San Francisco sit-in, a landmark event in the American disability rights movement. When the government failed to enforce legislation protecting the civil rights of people with disabilities, Heumann helped mobilise activists who occupied a federal building for 28 days.

The protest became a defining chapter in the fight for disability rights in the United States, and the film highlights the determination and collective effort behind the movement.

Jailer 2 – Amazon Prime Video

Rajinikanth returns as the formidable retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed sequel. Having taken refuge in Kerala, he is forced out of hiding when a dangerous idol-smuggling operation threatens his family. To protect his loved ones, Tiger takes on the criminal network and joins forces with familiar allies. His confrontation with the powerful Kalpak crime family in Goa forms the central conflict of the film.

The movie is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, making it an early addition to this week's OTT watchlist.

Avengers: Endgame Encore – Disney+

Marvel fans have another opportunity to revisit one of the franchise's most significant cinematic chapters with Avengers: Endgame Encore. The story centres on the surviving Avengers as they struggle to deal with the devastating consequences of Thanos' actions. Determined to reverse the destruction and reunite with those they have lost, the heroes come together for a final confrontation.

The special theatrical re-release also featured additional footage offering a glimpse into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. It arrives on Disney+ on November 13.

Must Date the Playboy – Netflix

Adding some romance and comedy to the week's releases is Must Date the Playboy. The film follows Tara, a reserved college student who agrees to enter a pretend relationship with Zayn, a popular campus heartbreaker.

Her intention is to keep him away from her best friend, but the arrangement soon becomes more complicated than expected. As jealousy, misunderstandings, and unexpected emotions enter the picture, the line between pretending and genuine affection begins to blur.

The romantic comedy is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 13.

Which OTT Release Should You Watch This Weekend?

This week's OTT selection brings together a variety of genres, making it easier for viewers to find something that matches their mood. Those who enjoy suspense and investigations can explore Heartland, Murder in Galicia, and Student of the Year: After Dark. If romance and lighter entertainment are more appealing, Parivarik Man, Ranjan, and Must Date the Playboy are worth adding to the list.

Meanwhile, action lovers can catch Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, while Marvel enthusiasts can revisit Avengers: Endgame Encore. For viewers interested in real-life stories and social movements, ‘Being Heumann’ offers a meaningful watch.

With so many options arriving across streaming platforms, the weekend promises a little something for every kind of viewer.