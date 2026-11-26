Netflix is bringing the story of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the allegations surrounding his alleged multi-crore fraud network to the screen. Titled Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, the upcoming true-crime documentary will explore how he allegedly used fake identities, made extravagant claims and gained access to influential circles. The makers have also released its first look, ahead of its release on December 18.

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'Love Scam Aur Dhokha' OTT Release Date And Details

Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2026. Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar have directed the documentary, while Karan Rana serves as co-director. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas is the executive producer, with Munish Pandey and Shams Tahir Khan joining the project as crime consultants.

The schemes. The scandals. The story that gripped the nation. https://t.co/hD9jNSqdUa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 26, 2026

The documentary draws on more than two years of research and investigation. It traces Chandrashekhar's journey from his teenage years in Bengaluru to becoming a prominent name in several high-profile fraud and extortion cases. It will also examine how he allegedly created multiple identities, impersonated senior government officials and used elaborate claims to gain the confidence of powerful individuals.

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What Will The Documentary Reveal About Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

One of the key areas explored in the documentary is the alleged extortion operation linked to Chandrashekhar while he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The film will investigate how he reportedly continued his activities from behind bars and examine the gaps in the system that may have enabled them.

Beyond the allegations and investigations, Love Scam Aur Dhokha will look at the methods and psychology behind his alleged scams. It aims to understand why his claims appeared convincing to several people, how he maintained an image of influence and what helped him gain the trust of those around him.

Chandrashekhar has been linked to several high-profile investigations, including an alleged extortion case involving around Rs 200 crore. Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi also came under scrutiny during the investigation into his alleged activities and connections. The cases and allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.