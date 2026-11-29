Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix blocks Pakistani series in India over government advisory.

Industry bodies objected, citing the 2025 content advisory.

Trailer launch intensified row; industry warned production withdrawal.

Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will reportedly not be released in India, according to an exclusive report by India Today. The development follows objections from film industry bodies and a reminder from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about its 2025 advisory on Pakistani-origin content. Sources cited by the publication said the series has also been removed from Netflix's upcoming slate for Indian subscribers. The controversy intensified after the trailer was unveiled on November 24, days before the show's scheduled global premiere on December 4, 2026, on the platform.

Netflix's India Release Decision Amid Controversy

According to India Today, sources close to the matter have confirmed that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will not be available to Netflix subscribers in India. The series has reportedly been taken off the platform's upcoming content list for the Indian market.

The report further stated that Netflix has been in communication with the relevant authorities and took the decision in view of the government's 2025 advisory. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reiterated its position, asking the streaming platform to ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not made available to Indian viewers.

The development comes despite Pakistani content continuing to remain accessible on several other platforms in India. Netflix had also reportedly informed the government in June 2025 that it was not making Pakistani-origin films or series available to its Indian subscribers.

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Government Advisory And FWICE's Warning To Netflix

The controversy gained momentum after the series' trailer was released on November 24. Indian film industry organisations, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to prevent its release in India.

Their objections are linked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory dated May 8, 2025. Issued following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military tensions between India and Pakistan, the advisory asked OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in the country to discontinue Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content, citing national security concerns.

FWICE has also warned that it could withdraw its members from Netflix productions across India from December 5 if the platform goes ahead with the series' Indian release. The federation represents workers from the film and television industries and has urged the government to ensure compliance with the advisory.

Meanwhile, AICWA has raised objections to the presence of Pakistani actors in the series, referring to their alleged past remarks against India and its armed forces.

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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: Cast And Story

Based on the bestselling Urdu novel by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo marks Netflix's first original Pakistani series. Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the romantic drama follows six love stories spanning three generations.

The series features an ensemble cast comprising Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Despite the uncertainty surrounding its availability in India, the show is scheduled for a global premiere on December 4, 2026.

For now, Indian audiences will reportedly not be able to watch the series on Netflix, even as its international release remains scheduled.