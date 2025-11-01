Netflix Partners With Yash Raj Films To Stream Iconic Bollywood Movies Globally

Netflix is joining hands with legendary production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) to bring some of Bollywood’s most beloved titles to global audiences. The new partnership will introduce a carefully curated catalogue of YRF films to Netflix subscribers in more than 190 countries.

According to the streamer, the rollout will take place in phases, coinciding with major occasions, festivals, and cinematic anniversaries, making it a celebration of India’s rich film legacy.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Films Lead the Line-Up

The collaboration kicks off with a treat for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, as nine of his iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Chak De! India, will begin streaming from November 2, marking the superstar’s 60th birthday.

Next up, Salman Khan’s fans will see three of his biggest blockbusters, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, arriving on December 27, which also marks his 60th birthday.

YRF Classics and Ranveer Singh Films Coming Soon

Beginning November 14, Netflix users can revisit evergreen Yash Raj classics such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe and Silsila.

Then, from December 5, a dedicated collection featuring Ranveer Singh’s hits — Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday, will premiere on the platform.

In December, Netflix will also stream 34 more YRF titles such as Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, with two films launching daily between December 12 and 28.

Extending the Celebration into 2026

The cinematic celebration will continue next year, starting with the Dhoom trilogy on November 28, followed by the Mardaani series on January 22. A Valentine’s Week special collection — featuring romantic favourites like Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste, will debut on February 7.

“For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. “Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated," he added.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, called the partnership a major step forward. “From 'The Romantics', which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of YRF, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we’re deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity and emotion of Indian storytelling,” she said.