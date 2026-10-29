Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guest journalist triggered tension by critiquing Shehzad Poonawalla.

Priyanka's comments ignited a shouting match with Karan Patel.

Karan mocked Priyanka; she responded with goat bleats.

Host Virender Sehwag silenced Priyanka after the uproar.

High-voltage drama is set to rock Rise and Fall Season 2, as a new promo reveals tempers flaring out of control inside the house. The tension erupts after guest journalist and season 1 contestant Nayandeep Rakshit visits the set to give contestants a harsh reality check. Pointing out the power dynamics, Nayandeep bluntly tells Shehzad Poonawalla that he is coming across as the biggest "puchhal" (hanger-on) in the game. Jumping into the debate, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary interjects and drags Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel into the fray, triggering an immediate and furious backlash.

Karan Patel's 'Naagin' Jibe At Priyanka

Priyanka’s unsolicited advice to Swara and Karan leads to an instant shouting match. Accusing Karan of playing a predictable game, Priyanka alleges, “Har baar jo bhi ultimate ruler ban jaata hai aap uske peeche pad jaate ho.” [Every time whoever becomes the ultimate ruler, you go after them.] Refusing to let it slide, an infuriated Karan snaps back, “Mere pe mat aao faltu mein. Tu mujhe mat ghaseetna beech mein.” [Don't come at me unnecessarily. Don't drag me in the middle.]

Taking a direct dig at her defensiveness, Karan adds, “Naagin khud pe dass ke neeli pad gayi hai. Chhod de, baith ja yaar. In sab ka pura game hai, prank ka game,” [The snake bit herself and turned blue. Leave it, sit down man. Their whole game is a prank game] before breaking into hysterical laughter alongside fellow contestant Gautam Gulati.

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Goat Bleats And Sehwag's Stern Warning

Refusing to back off, Priyanka resorts to bizarre mockery, interrupting Karan by mimicking goat-bleating sounds ("Mehh mehh"). Karan instantly turns the joke on her, quipping that all her conversations revolve around herself: “Bakra comment karti hai... inki saari baatein ghoom ke aati hain kis pe? Main, main.” [She makes a goat comment... all her talks come back to who? Goat sounds.]

With the shouting match threatening to derail the segment, host Virender Sehwag loses his cool. Addressing Priyanka directly after she tries to justify her outburst, Sehwag puts his foot down and warns, “Ab mujhe aapki awaaz nahi aani chahiye.” [Now I shouldn't hear your voice.]

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About Rise And Fall Season 2

Hosted by cricket legend Virender Sehwag and streaming on Prime Video alongside MX Player, Rise and Fall Season 2 divides 16 celebrity contestants into two distinct classes: the luxury-enjoying 'Rulers' and the hard-working 'Grafters'. The show tests players through grueling physical, mental, and psychological trials, where shifting alliances and ruthless betrayals determine who climbs to the penthouse and who falls to the basement.