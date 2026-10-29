India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'

'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'

In the latest promo for Rise and Fall 2 Episode 34, a comment by guest Nayandeep Rakshit triggers an ugly clash between Karan Patel and Priyanka, leaving host Virender Sehwag to lay down the law.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guest journalist triggered tension by critiquing Shehzad Poonawalla.
  • Priyanka's comments ignited a shouting match with Karan Patel.
  • Karan mocked Priyanka; she responded with goat bleats.
  • Host Virender Sehwag silenced Priyanka after the uproar.

High-voltage drama is set to rock Rise and Fall Season 2, as a new promo reveals tempers flaring out of control inside the house. The tension erupts after guest journalist and season 1 contestant Nayandeep Rakshit visits the set to give contestants a harsh reality check. Pointing out the power dynamics, Nayandeep bluntly tells Shehzad Poonawalla that he is coming across as the biggest "puchhal" (hanger-on) in the game. Jumping into the debate, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary interjects and drags Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel into the fray, triggering an immediate and furious backlash.

Karan Patel's 'Naagin' Jibe At Priyanka

Priyanka’s unsolicited advice to Swara and Karan leads to an instant shouting match. Accusing Karan of playing a predictable game, Priyanka alleges, “Har baar jo bhi ultimate ruler ban jaata hai aap uske peeche pad jaate ho.” [Every time whoever becomes the ultimate ruler, you go after them.] Refusing to let it slide, an infuriated Karan snaps back, “Mere pe mat aao faltu mein. Tu mujhe mat ghaseetna beech mein.” [Don't come at me unnecessarily. Don't drag me in the middle.]

Taking a direct dig at her defensiveness, Karan adds, “Naagin khud pe dass ke neeli pad gayi hai. Chhod de, baith ja yaar. In sab ka pura game hai, prank ka game,” [The snake bit herself and turned blue. Leave it, sit down man. Their whole game is a prank game] before breaking into hysterical laughter alongside fellow contestant Gautam Gulati.

Also Read: Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Role, Calls Out Body-Shaming And Double Standards In Action Films

Goat Bleats And Sehwag's Stern Warning

Refusing to back off, Priyanka resorts to bizarre mockery, interrupting Karan by mimicking goat-bleating sounds ("Mehh mehh"). Karan instantly turns the joke on her, quipping that all her conversations revolve around herself: “Bakra comment karti hai... inki saari baatein ghoom ke aati hain kis pe? Main, main.” [She makes a goat comment... all her talks come back to who? Goat sounds.]

With the shouting match threatening to derail the segment, host Virender Sehwag loses his cool. Addressing Priyanka directly after she tries to justify her outburst, Sehwag puts his foot down and warns, “Ab mujhe aapki awaaz nahi aani chahiye.” [Now I shouldn't hear your voice.]

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tcx.official (@tcx.official)

About Rise And Fall Season 2

Hosted by cricket legend Virender Sehwag and streaming on Prime Video alongside MX Player, Rise and Fall Season 2 divides 16 celebrity contestants into two distinct classes: the luxury-enjoying 'Rulers' and the hard-working 'Grafters'. The show tests players through grueling physical, mental, and psychological trials, where shifting alliances and ruthless betrayals determine who climbs to the penthouse and who falls to the basement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes the tension in Episode 34 of Rise and Fall Season 2?

The tension erupts after guest journalist Nayandeep Rakshit visits the set to give contestants a harsh reality check, specifically by calling Shehzad Poonawalla a

Who are the main contestants involved in the heated argument?

The primary heated argument involves Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel. Priyanka interjects into a debate and makes accusations, leading to a furious exchange with Karan.

How does host Virender Sehwag intervene during the conflict?

Host Virender Sehwag loses his cool when the argument escalates. He directly warns Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, telling her he shouldn't hear her voice anymore.

What is the basic concept of Rise and Fall Season 2?

The show divides 16 celebrity contestants into 'Rulers' and 'Grafters'. They face physical, mental, and psychological trials, where alliances and betrayals determine their fate.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Patel MX Player Prime Video Priyanka Chaudhary Rise And Fall 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Mira Kapoor Shifted Seats After Watching Shahid Kapoor In ‘Udta Punjab’; Kapil Sharma Cracks ‘Kabir Singh’ Joke
Mira Kapoor Shifted Seats After Watching Shahid Kapoor In ‘Udta Punjab’; Kapil Sharma Cracks ‘Kabir Singh’ Joke
OTT
Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Says Assistant Could Have Warned Family About Brother’s Struggle
Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Says Assistant Could Have Warned Family About Brother’s Struggle
OTT
'Mirzapur: The Movie' Wraps Up Theatrical Run With Rs 336 Crore Worldwide, Books 159% Profit
'Mirzapur: The Movie' Wraps Up Theatrical Run With Rs 336 Crore Worldwide, Books 159% Profit
OTT
Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Took A Break From London College After Sridevi’s Death
Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Took A Break From London College After Sridevi’s Death
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Sweep: BJP-JD(S) Wins All Four Karnataka Council Seats
Market Debut: Jio Platforms Makes a Grand Entry Into the Stock Market
Congress Fallout: Akhilesh Singh Questions Party’s MLC Election Strategy
Major Setback: Congress Fails to Win Any of Four Karnataka MLC Seats
Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget