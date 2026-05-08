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HomeEntertainmentOTTMother’s Day 2026 OTT Watchlist: Jaane Jaan, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway On Netflix, Prime Video,And More

Mother’s Day 2026 OTT Watchlist: Jaane Jaan, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway On Netflix, Prime Video,And More

These films beautifully explore motherhood, sacrifice, and emotional bonds, highlighting struggles like learning disorders, social stigma, and family conflict.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Darlings: Mother helps daughter seek revenge against abusive husband.
  • Jaane Jaan: Single mother protects daughter from abusive ex-husband.
  • Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: Mother fights authorities for her children.
  • Nil Battey Sannata: Mother enrolls in school with daughter.
  • Secret Superstar: Mother secretly supports daughter's singing dreams.
  • Taare Zameen Par: Film highlights learning disabilities, mother's comfort.

Motherhood in cinema is rarely simple, and these films and series prove exactly why. From emotional family dramas and inspiring stories of sacrifice to dark thrillers and heartwarming comedies, these titles explore every shade of a mother’s journey. Whether it is a woman rediscovering her confidence, protecting her child at any cost, or dealing with complicated family bonds, each story offers something deeply relatable and moving. Here are some memorable movies and shows that celebrate motherhood in all its beautiful, messy, emotional, and powerful forms.

Darlings

Streaming On - Netflix

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Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah play a daughter-mother duo trapped in an abusive household. As Badru finally decides to fight back against her violent husband, her mother supports her through an unusual and darkly comic revenge plan. The film highlights maternal protection, resilience, and emotional support during hardship.

Jaane Jaan

Streaming On - Netflix

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Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Maya, a single mother whose peaceful life spirals into danger after her abusive ex-husband returns. Assisted by a mysterious neighbour, she fights to protect her daughter while hiding dangerous secrets. The thriller portrays the fierce lengths a mother will go for her child’s safety.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Streaming On - Netflix

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Inspired by true events, the film stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother battling Norwegian authorities after her children are taken away. Struggling through legal and cultural barriers in a foreign country, she refuses to give up, portraying a mother’s determination, sacrifice, and unwavering emotional strength.

Nil Battey Sannata

Streaming On - Youtube

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This heartwarming story follows Chanda (Swara Bhasker), a single mother of a teenager played by Ria Shukla, who works as a maid after dropping out of school early to support her daughter. Struggling financially, she faces doubt from her daughter, who believes higher education is out of reach. Determined to change her future, Chanda takes an extraordinary step by enrolling in the same school as her daughter to study and help her prepare for a scholarship. The film beautifully highlights a mother’s sacrifice, resilience, and determination to turn dreams into reality. 

Secret Superstar

Streaming On - Netflix

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This film is a deeply emotional tribute to the mother–daughter relationship and is widely regarded as one of the most heartfelt stories in recent times. It follows Insia (Zaira Wasim), a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer but is held back by her strict and controlling father. Her mother, Najma (Meher Vij), quietly supports her ambitions, even standing up against her abusive husband in secret to help her daughter pursue her passion. The film beautifully portrays sacrifice, courage, and unconditional love, and is best watched with family—though a box of tissues might come in handy.

Taare Zameen Par

Streaming On - Netflix

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This Aamir Khan production is widely credited with highlighting how common learning disabilities are among children and how they often go unnoticed due to social stigma. The film sensitively brings attention to the struggles faced by such children while also delivering one of the most emotional songs about the comfort and security only a mother can provide. One of its most powerful moments shows eight-year-old Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) struggling to accept that his mother will not return to take him home from boarding school. The deeply moving scene continues to leave audiences emotional long after watching.

 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of stories about motherhood are explored in these films and series?

These titles explore various facets of motherhood, including emotional family dramas, stories of sacrifice, dark thrillers, and heartwarming comedies. They highlight maternal protection, resilience, and unconditional love.

Which film shows a mother fighting against authorities to get her children back?

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, inspired by true events, features a mother battling Norwegian authorities who took her children away. She navigates legal and cultural barriers to reunite with them.

How does 'Nil Battey Sannata' portray a mother's dedication?

In Nil Battey Sannata, a single mother enrolls in the same school as her daughter to help her achieve her dreams and secure a scholarship, demonstrating immense sacrifice and determination.

What is 'Secret Superstar' about regarding a mother-daughter relationship?

Secret Superstar is an emotional tribute to a mother-daughter bond, where the mother quietly supports her daughter's singing aspirations against her abusive husband's wishes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taare Zameen Par Mothers Day Secret Superstar Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Happy Mothers Day Darlings Jaane Jaan Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Mothers Day 2026
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