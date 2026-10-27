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English NewsEntertainmentOTT‘Meri Mummy Ne Aaj Tak Pappi Nahi Di’: Niharika Tiwari’s Lip Kiss With Sonam Malik’s Mother Goes Viral | WATCH

‘Meri Mummy Ne Aaj Tak Pappi Nahi Di’: Niharika Tiwari’s Lip Kiss With Sonam Malik’s Mother Goes Viral | WATCH

An unexpected lip-kiss moment involving Niharika Tiwari and Sonam Malik’s mother surprises the Rise And Fall 2 contestants, while Gautam Gulati’s reaction grab attention.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Niharika Tiwari and Sonam Malik's mother shared an unexpected lip kiss.
  • Housemates reacted with surprise; Niharika joked about the moment.
  • This unexpected incident occurred during 'Rise And Fall 2'.

An unexpected moment during Family Week on Rise And Fall Season 2 left contestants surprised and turned into a talking point. Niharika Tiwari found herself in an awkward yet amusing situation after a lip kiss involving Sonam Malik’s mother, prompting laughter from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a stunned reaction from Gautam Gulati.

The incident unfolded in the October 27 episode, when Sonam’s mother entered the show to meet her daughter and interact with the other contestants.

Niharika Tiwari And Sonam Malik Mother's Viral Moment

Sonam Malik’s mother joined the contestants during the family visit segment, creating an emotional moment inside the house. However, the reunion took an unexpected turn when Niharika and Sonam’s mother ended up sharing a kiss on the lips. The moment caught the housemates off guard.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary burst into laughter, while Gautam Gulati appeared visibly surprised and tried to make sense of what had just happened. Jaswanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal clarified the nature of the kiss, leaving Gautam even more astonished. What began as a family visit quickly became one of the episode’s most talked-about moments.

Talking about the viral moment, Niharika jokingly said, "Meri mummy ne aaj tak mujhe pappi nahi di, aunty ne meri pappi leli." [My mummy has never kissed me, but aunty kissed me.]

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himanshu Chavhan (@who_himxshu)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Poster Sparks Debate: Netizens Compare It To Dhurandhar 2, Call It 'AI-Generated'

Niharika Tiwari’s Funny Reaction Leaves Contestants Laughing

Niharika also responded to the unexpected incident with humour. Reflecting on what had happened, she joked, “Mereko Priyanka ko aage kar dena chahiye tha. Priyanka ki pappi ho jaati yaar” [I should have put Priyanka in front. She could have received the kiss instead].

She also remarked that even her own mother had not kissed her on the show, making the encounter with Sonam’s mother all the more amusing for her. The exchange added a light-hearted moment to the episode, with the contestants reacting to the unusual interaction.

Niharika Tiwari And Jaswanth Bopanna’s Equation Also Draws Attention

Meanwhile, Niharika’s interactions with fellow contestant Jaswanth Bopanna have continued to attract attention. The two have recently shared playful exchanges, exchanged compliments and been seen holding hands on the show. Their growing closeness has prompted fellow contestants to discuss their equation. While their interactions have sparked speculation among viewers, the pair’s relationship remains a subject of interest as the competition progresses.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Shot Iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Song With 102-Degree Fever, Period Pain

About ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall Season 2 combines competition, shifting alliances and personal interactions among its contestants. Family Week has added an emotional dimension to the show, with visits from loved ones creating both heartfelt reunions and unexpected moments. The latest incident involving Niharika and Sonam’s mother has added another memorable scene to the season, while the contestants continue navigating relationships and the fight for power inside the Tower.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected event occurred during Family Week on Rise And Fall Season 2?

During Family Week, Niharika Tiwari and Sonam Malik's mother shared a lip kiss. This unexpected moment surprised the housemates and became a widely discussed event.

How did other contestants react to the kiss incident?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary burst into laughter, while Gautam Gulati was visibly surprised. Jaswanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal clarified the kiss, further astonishing Gautam.

What was Niharika Tiwari's reaction to the incident?

Niharika reacted with humor, joking that Priyanka should have received the kiss instead. She also remarked that even her own mother hadn't kissed her on the show.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Malik Prime Video Rise And Fall 2 Niharika Tiwari
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