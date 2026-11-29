Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manish Goel, evicted, noted Love Gill weakened Kanika, Gullu's game.

He cited Love breaking rules, impacting allies' individual strategies.

Goel stressed friendship should not compromise individual game performance.

Many housemates agreed distance was needed for stronger gameplay.

Manish Goel, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house, has shared his views on how the dynamics inside the reality show changed after Love Gill's entry. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the television actor spoke about contestants Kanika Mann and Gullu, suggesting that their association with Love had affected the way they played the game.

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Manish Goel Says Love Gill's Entry Affected Kanika Mann, Gullu's Game

Talking about a task conducted by host Salman Khan shortly before his eviction, Manish recalled being asked to identify the contestant whose presence was weakening another housemate's game. He chose Love's name, explaining that he had initially considered Kanika and Gullu strong players.

He felt, however, that their growing involvement with Love was beginning to affect their individual strategies. Manish also pointed to a few incidents in which he believed Love had broken the rules, including sleeping after the alarm had gone off and entering the captaincy task circle for a second time despite Bigg Boss instructing contestants not to do so.

Sharing his perspective, Manish said, "So you must have seen, just before I left, Salman ji (Salman Khan) did a task where he asked that because of whom, whose game is getting weak. So I put the name of love, and I said the same thing in it. I said when I came, I felt that Kanika and Gullu are very strong. But don't get so involved with someone that your game starts to feel weak. And there were some instances in between where love did some things wrong, like she was sleeping and the alarm went off, or during the captain's task, she went to the circle for the second time. Even while Bigg Boss was saying that you can't come for the second time. So I felt that if you are supporting the other person even though they are wrong, then it is not friendship."

Manish Goel Says Friendship Should Not Weaken Individual Gameplay

Manish further explained that contestants do not need to give up friendships to perform well in the competition. In his view, housemates can spend time together and maintain their bonds while still protecting their own game.

He also noted that several contestants had expressed a similar opinion during the discussion, suggesting that players sometimes need to create distance to strengthen their position in the house.

"And not just me, I think out of 11 people, at least 6-7 people said that if you want to make your game strong, then you will have to disconnect somewhere. And I say that you sit, talk, do everything but along with that, maintain your strength."

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Why Was Manish Goel Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Manish's journey on Bigg Boss 20 ended earlier than expected after he suffered a leg injury. Before leaving the house, he had also shared his observations about the contestants and their changing relationships.

(With inputs from IANS)