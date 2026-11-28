Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manish Goel recreated his viral 'professor' moment publicly.

Viewers questioned his relaxed demeanor during the recreation event.

The original argument involved Qazi Touqeer repeatedly calling him 'professor'.

Goel became annoyed, defending his acting career and appearance.

Manish Goel recently recreated one of the most viral moments from his time on Bigg Boss 20. After leaving the reality show due to his detoriating health, the actor attended a media interaction where he recreated the viral 'You look like a professor' exchange.

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Manish Goel's Recreation Draws Reactions From Viewers

Manish's decision to recreate the viral exchange during his media interaction prompted several reactions online. Some users questioned why he appeared relaxed while revisiting the moment, given how upset he had been during the show.

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One user commented, "Ab kyu gussa nhi aa rha bhai manish ji ko?"

Another wrote, "But ise to trauma tha na?"

A third user asked, "Yaha bura nahi lag raha?"

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How Did 'You Look Like A Professor' Exchange Went Viral

The argument began during an important nomination round when Qazi repeatedly called Manish a ‘professor’. The remarks visibly annoyed the actor, who responded by defending his appearance and his career in the television industry.

“I don't look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years,” he shouted in frustration.

Qazi, however, maintained that he had not crossed any limits, arguing that he had neither used abusive language nor become physically aggressive.

The argument continued even after the nomination task, spilling into the garden area. Manish asked Qazi not to speak to him, but Qazi kept repeating, "You look like a professor." Manish, visibly irritated, repeatedly retorted, "I don't."