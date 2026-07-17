After Shahdara-based influencer Vishal Pathak impressed the judges with a perfect 10/10 and walked away with Rs 1 lakh on episode 3 on India's Got Latent Season 2, another contestant left the panel stunned for an entirely different reason. Sakshi Jha, who introduced herself as a self-proclaimed "man-hater", became the first contestant in the show's history to receive a unanimous 0/10 from the judges. Her performance quickly sparked strong reactions both inside the studio and across social media, with many viewers criticising her remarks.

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Sakshi Jha's 'Man-Hater' Performance Fails To Impress The Judges

Sakshi entered the stage confidently. Her routine centred around comments targeting men, failed to resonate with either the judges or the audience.

Introducing herself, she said, "Hello, women and their creatures, I am Sakshi and I am a man-hater. basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men's egos."

Once her act concluded, host Samay Raina asked her, "Who hurt you Sakshi?"

Without hesitation, Sakshi replied, "Mens!"

Playing along with the moment, Samay jokingly responded, "Please educate your girl child," while giving a humorous shout-out to the show's sponsor.

Throughout her performance, Sakshi's grammatical mistakes and incorrect pronunciation repeatedly drew laughter from both the judges and the audience, becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of her act.

Although Sakshi confidently rated her own performance 8 out of 10, the judges were far from impressed. Each member of the panel awarded her 0 marks, making her the first contestant in India's Got Latent's Season 2 to receive a unanimous score of 0/10.

Social Media Users React To Sakshi Jha's Performance

Soon after the episode aired, clips from Sakshi's performance began circulating online, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

One user wrote, "Her mental condition was so bad that even the women on the show gave her 0 marks, let alone the whole panel, Samay Raina, Tanmay and Raghu cooked her well."

Another commented, "She’s about to trend on Twitter for the next few days."

A third user posted, "Women like her are the reason why men are not safe in India. She said that her goal is to beat her husband with a belt after getting drunk. She is also racist because she said Samay Raina looks good to her just because he is fair. Respect to the panel because the entire panel gave her 0 points on India's Got Latent."

Women like her are the reason why men are not safe in India 💔



- She hates all men.

- She hates her father.

- She hates her brother.

- She hates her grandfather.



She said that her goal is to beat her husband with a belt after getting drunk.



She is also racist because she said… pic.twitter.com/Hy1UEObRvf — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) July 17, 2026

Another reaction read, "Most annoying person ever on India's Got Latent."

One more social media user wrote, "A man hater girl from Bihar disowned her own father on India's Got Latent just for some attention."

Man hater girl from Bihar disowned her own father on India's Got Latent just for some attention 🤡🤡



Tanmay: How about your father, he's also a man na

Sakshi: I told him, I genuinely hate him ewwwww



Her mental condition was so bad that even the women on the show gave her 0… pic.twitter.com/nf1FO324vD — Raj (@idfcwau) July 17, 2026

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Sakshi Jha And Shivam Verma's Debate Became A Highlight

While Sakshi's performance received the lowest possible score, one of the episode's most entertaining moments came later when contestant Shivam Verma entered the stage dressed as Michael Jackson.

Seeing an opportunity for a humorous exchange, Samay Raina suggested a debate between the two contestants. Addressing the audience, he said, "I want to see a debate between you two, about 'mens', 'Mens' are also decent people."

Reacting to the suggestion, Sakshi mockingly replied, "A debate with him?"

Shivam responded with a line that instantly drew laughter from the audience, saying, "No matter who wins today, grammar has already lost, guys."

Mad act from this guy. Banger episode of India's Got Latent. pic.twitter.com/bqazqvUVXH — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) July 17, 2026

The witty exchange soon became one of the most memorable segments of the episode and was widely shared by viewers online.