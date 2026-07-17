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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Man-Hater' Sakshi Jha Becomes First Contestant To Score An Absolute Zero On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

'Man-Hater' Sakshi Jha Becomes First Contestant To Score An Absolute Zero On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Sakshi Jha became the first contestant to receive 0/10 on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent after her controversial 'man-hater' act. Here's what happened and how social media reacted.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 09:27 PM (IST)

After Shahdara-based influencer Vishal Pathak impressed the judges with a perfect 10/10 and walked away with Rs 1 lakh on episode 3 on India's Got Latent Season 2, another contestant left the panel stunned for an entirely different reason. Sakshi Jha, who introduced herself as a self-proclaimed "man-hater", became the first contestant in the show's history to receive a unanimous 0/10 from the judges. Her performance quickly sparked strong reactions both inside the studio and across social media, with many viewers criticising her remarks.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vishal Pathak? Shahdara Influencer Scores 10/10 On Samay Raina’s Latent Episode 3 

Sakshi Jha's 'Man-Hater' Performance Fails To Impress The Judges

Sakshi entered the stage confidently. Her routine centred around comments targeting men, failed to resonate with either the judges or the audience.

Introducing herself, she said, "Hello, women and their creatures, I am Sakshi and I am a man-hater. basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men's egos."

Once her act concluded, host Samay Raina asked her, "Who hurt you Sakshi?"

Without hesitation, Sakshi replied, "Mens!"

Playing along with the moment, Samay jokingly responded, "Please educate your girl child," while giving a humorous shout-out to the show's sponsor.

Throughout her performance, Sakshi's grammatical mistakes and incorrect pronunciation repeatedly drew laughter from both the judges and the audience, becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of her act.

Although Sakshi confidently rated her own performance 8 out of 10, the judges were far from impressed. Each member of the panel awarded her 0 marks, making her the first contestant in India's Got Latent's Season 2 to receive a unanimous score of 0/10.

Social Media Users React To Sakshi Jha's Performance

Soon after the episode aired, clips from Sakshi's performance began circulating online, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

One user wrote, "Her mental condition was so bad that even the women on the show gave her 0 marks, let alone the whole panel, Samay Raina, Tanmay and Raghu cooked her well."

Another commented, "She’s about to trend on Twitter for the next few days."

A third user posted, "Women like her are the reason why men are not safe in India. She said that her goal is to beat her husband with a belt after getting drunk. She is also racist because she said Samay Raina looks good to her just because he is fair. Respect to the panel because the entire panel gave her 0 points on India's Got Latent."

Another reaction read, "Most annoying person ever on India's Got Latent."

One more social media user wrote, "A man hater girl from Bihar disowned her own father on India's Got Latent just for some attention."

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Kunal Kamra Over ‘Sita Ke Pati... Nita Ke Pati’ Remark

Sakshi Jha And Shivam Verma's Debate Became A Highlight

While Sakshi's performance received the lowest possible score, one of the episode's most entertaining moments came later when contestant Shivam Verma entered the stage dressed as Michael Jackson.

Seeing an opportunity for a humorous exchange, Samay Raina suggested a debate between the two contestants. Addressing the audience, he said, "I want to see a debate between you two, about 'mens', 'Mens' are also decent people."

Reacting to the suggestion, Sakshi mockingly replied, "A debate with him?"

Shivam responded with a line that instantly drew laughter from the audience, saying, "No matter who wins today, grammar has already lost, guys."

The witty exchange soon became one of the most memorable segments of the episode and was widely shared by viewers online.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Sakshi Jha's performance on India's Got Latent?

Sakshi Jha, who introduced herself as a 'man-hater', received a unanimous 0/10 from the judges. She was the first contestant in the show's history to get such a score.

What was Sakshi Jha's routine about?

Her routine centered around comments targeting men, failing to impress the judges or audience. She stated her goal was to 'wreck men's egos'.

How did social media react to Sakshi Jha's performance?

Clips of her performance circulated online, sparking strong, mixed reactions. Many viewers criticized her remarks, and some predicted she would trend on Twitter.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Dadlani Raghu Ram Netflix Tanmay Bhatt ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina Sakshi Jha
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