ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’ Returns With Season 2: Check OTT Release Date, Platform And Episode Details

‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’ Returns With Season 2: Check OTT Release Date, Platform And Episode Details

The teaser of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 is out. The 25-episode series will premiere on JioHotstar on November 24, with new episodes releasing every week.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teaser features Draupadi's cheer haran and Krishna's intervention.
  • New season follows Pandavas' journey, facing dharma versus adharma.
  • Series utilizes AI-powered visualization for epic storytelling.

The legendary story of Mahabharat is returning with a new season of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, and the makers have released its teaser ahead of the premiere. The second season will begin streaming on JioHotstar on November 24, 2026, with a total of 25 episodes releasing weekly. The teaser offers a glimpse of one of the epic’s most significant moments, Draupadi’s cheer haran, followed by Lord Krishna’s divine intervention. The upcoming season will follow the Pandavas’ journey as they face new challenges, shifting loyalties and the continuing battle between dharma and adharma.

When And Where To Watch Season 2?

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on November 24, 2026. The new season will comprise 25 episodes, with fresh episodes releasing every week. Viewers can follow the Pandavas’ journey, Lord Krishna’s role and the epic struggle between dharma and adharma through the upcoming instalment.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'

'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' Teaser Released

The newly released teaser revisits Draupadi’s cheer haran in the Kaurava court. It shows Draupadi seeking help during the humiliation, followed by Lord Krishna’s divine intervention. Krishna’s assurance that he will appear whenever adharma rises reinforces the central message of the epic. The sequence highlights the significance of faith, righteousness and divine protection in the story.

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Season To Cross 100 Cr Watch-Time Hours

About 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh'

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a collaboration between JioStar and Collective Studios Historyverse. The series uses AI-powered visualisation to recreate the characters, settings and expansive world of the ancient epic. Galleri5 is managing the AI technology and production, while Vijay Subramaniam is associated with the project as its maker. The series presents the familiar story through a distinctive visual storytelling approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2?

The second season premieres on November 24, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes will be released weekly.

How many episodes will be in the new season of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh?

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 will have a total of 25 episodes. New episodes will be released every week after the premiere.

What does the teaser for the new season highlight?

The teaser highlights Draupadi's cheer haran and Lord Krishna's divine intervention. The new season will follow the Pandavas' journey, facing new challenges and the continuing battle between dharma and adharma.

What technology is used in Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2?

The series utilizes AI-powered visualization to recreate the epic's characters and settings. Galleri5 manages the AI technology and production, offering a distinctive visual storytelling approach.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
JioHotstar Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 Mahabharat Season 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Season To Cross 100 Cr Watch-Time Hours
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' Sets New Record, Becomes Fastest Season To Cross 100 Cr Watch-Time Hours
OTT
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'
OTT
Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns Halt 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot For A Week
Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns Halt 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot For A Week
OTT
‘Hanuman Ansh’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Film The Based On Neem Karoli Baba
‘Hanuman Ansh’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Film The Based On Neem Karoli Baba
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget