Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teaser features Draupadi's cheer haran and Krishna's intervention.

New season follows Pandavas' journey, facing dharma versus adharma.

Series utilizes AI-powered visualization for epic storytelling.

The legendary story of Mahabharat is returning with a new season of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, and the makers have released its teaser ahead of the premiere. The second season will begin streaming on JioHotstar on November 24, 2026, with a total of 25 episodes releasing weekly. The teaser offers a glimpse of one of the epic’s most significant moments, Draupadi’s cheer haran, followed by Lord Krishna’s divine intervention. The upcoming season will follow the Pandavas’ journey as they face new challenges, shifting loyalties and the continuing battle between dharma and adharma.

When And Where To Watch Season 2?

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on November 24, 2026. The new season will comprise 25 episodes, with fresh episodes releasing every week. Viewers can follow the Pandavas’ journey, Lord Krishna’s role and the epic struggle between dharma and adharma through the upcoming instalment.

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'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' Teaser Released

The newly released teaser revisits Draupadi’s cheer haran in the Kaurava court. It shows Draupadi seeking help during the humiliation, followed by Lord Krishna’s divine intervention. Krishna’s assurance that he will appear whenever adharma rises reinforces the central message of the epic. The sequence highlights the significance of faith, righteousness and divine protection in the story.

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About 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh'

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a collaboration between JioStar and Collective Studios Historyverse. The series uses AI-powered visualisation to recreate the characters, settings and expansive world of the ancient epic. Galleri5 is managing the AI technology and production, while Vijay Subramaniam is associated with the project as its maker. The series presents the familiar story through a distinctive visual storytelling approach.