Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hit Film

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English NewsEntertainmentOTTMaa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Blockbuster Locks Digital Premiere, Know When And Where To Watch

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Blockbuster Locks Digital Premiere, Know When And Where To Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is heading to OTT after a record-breaking box office run. The blockbuster Telugu action drama will soon be available for streaming.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samantha plays ex-assassin protecting family from past enemies.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Telugu action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is set to make its digital debut after a hugely successful run at the box office. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film to date. It also became the biggest solo-lead box office success of Samantha’s career. Following its impressive theatrical performance, the makers have now officially confirmed the film’s OTT release, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the action-packed drama from home.

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release

Maa Inti Bangaaram will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 17. The announcement was jointly made by the streaming platform and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production banner.

While sharing the update, JioHotstar Telugu wrote, “July 17. Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa [Just wait and watch what we're about to do... With love, abbaaa.]”

It added, “Maa Inti Bangaaram streaming from July 17  on JioHotstar!”

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At present, only the Telugu version has been confirmed for its digital premiere. The makers are yet to announce release dates for the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions. Fans waiting to watch the film in other languages will have to wait for an official update.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

In Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars as Swarna, a woman attempting to leave her violent past behind in pursuit of a quiet family life. Once a highly trained assassin, Swarna is forced to confront her former life when old enemies resurface, placing the lives of her loved ones in grave danger. As the past catches up with her, she must make difficult choices to protect those closest to her.

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The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, and Anand in pivotal roles.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the story has been created by Raj Nidimoru, while the screenplay is penned by Vasanth Maringanti and Raj Nidimoru. The film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, adding to its intense and emotional narrative.

With a record-breaking theatrical run already behind it, Maa Inti Bangaraam now looks set to reach an even wider audience as it arrives on OTT later this month.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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