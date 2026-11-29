Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports suggest Love Gill's Bigg Boss 20 eviction imminent.

Former captain Uditi Singh nominated Gill for elimination.

Official confirmation remains pending from show makers.

With the Bigg Boss 20 finale just weeks away, speculation is mounting over Love Gill's exit from the reality show. According to social media discussions and several reports, Love could be the next contestant to leave the house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reported eviction.

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Love Gill Reportedly Set To Be The Next Contestant Evicted

Love Gill's name has emerged in reports about the latest Bigg Boss 20 elimination. Her nomination followed a decision by Uditi Singh, who was the house captain before Kanika Mann took over the responsibility.

🚨 BREAKING! Most Shocking Eviction - Love Gill has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 20 house. Secret Room? No Confirmation on that. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 28, 2026

As part of her captaincy powers, Uditi was allowed to nominate one contestant directly for eviction and exclude them from the captaincy task. She chose Love Gill, making her the second contestant after ScoutOP to be nominated for elimination this week.

Love Gill was nominated alongside ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey.

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Salman Khan To Announce Eviction During Weekend Ka Vaar?

Reports now suggest that Salman Khan could announce Love Gill's eviction during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If confirmed, the development would bring her journey on the reality show to an end just weeks before the finale.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Love Gill's team, the show's makers or the channel. The reports of her elimination should therefore be treated as speculation for now. The actual outcome will become clear only when the upcoming episode airs.