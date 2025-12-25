If 2025 proved one thing beyond doubt, it was the sheer range and ambition of Indian web storytelling. This was a year when streaming platforms moved beyond formula-driven content and took bold creative risks — telling intimate family stories, revisiting history with fresh perspective, and crafting thrillers that trusted the audience’s intelligence. While theatrical releases struggled to keep pace, several web series quietly raised the bar, some becoming talking points, others remaining criminally underrated.

If you missed these shows during their release window, now is the perfect time to add them to your watchlist. Here’s a curated round-up of the best web series of 2025 that deserve your attention.

Dupahiya (Prime Video)

A seemingly simple premise drives this warm, sharply written series. When a family decides to gift a two-wheeler as dowry for their daughter, a chain of unexpected events unfolds. The everyday chaos, humour and social commentary make Dupahiya deeply entertaining.

Adolescence (Netflix)

This three-episode series traces the emotional journey of a child growing up in a complicated world. Adolescence sparked conversation for its sensitive storytelling and quiet intensity, making it a must-watch if you missed it.

The Hunt (SonyLIV)

Think you know everything about the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi? Think again. The Hunt offers a deeply researched, gripping retelling that reveals layers and details rarely explored on screen before.

Doctors (JioHotstar)

If you’ve ever felt frustrated with doctors, this series might just change your perspective. Led by Sharad Kelkar, Doctors gives an intimate, humane look into the personal and professional lives of medical professionals, and it does so with remarkable empathy.

Raat Jawaan Hai (SonyLIV)

One of the most underrated shows of the year, Raat Jawaan Hai explores how life transforms after becoming parents. Honest, relatable and emotionally grounded, the series captures everyday struggles with refreshing realism.

Freedom at Midnight (SonyLIV)

What were India’s leaders really doing during the final days of Independence? What unfolded after Nehru and Jinnah went their separate ways? This meticulously researched series answers those questions with depth and nuance.

Secret Shieldars (JioHotstar)

Rajeev Khandelwal headlines this unique show centered on the search for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legendary treasure. Part history, part adventure, the series stands out for its originality.

Bada Naam Karenge (SonyLIV)

Rajshri Productions returned to its roots with this refreshingly wholesome series. Rich in family values and emotional warmth, the show’s nearly 90-minute finale holds your attention without a single dull moment.

Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

What happens when women delivering lunchboxes get pulled into the world of drugs and the underworld? Dabba Cartel explores this premise with gripping storytelling and layered performances.

Waking of a Nation (SonyLIV)

You’ve never seen the Jallianwala Bagh massacre portrayed like this before. The series uncovers lesser-known truths and presents fresh perspectives that make it both unsettling and essential viewing.

Black White Grey (SonyLIV)

If thrillers are your thing, this one is unmissable. With a string of murders and shocking revelations about who’s behind them, the series keeps you guessing until the very end.

Kankhajura (SonyLIV)

A slow-burn thriller that creeps under your skin. Kankhajura unfolds gradually, constantly subverting expectations and leading you to twists you won’t see coming.

Bads of Bollywood (Netflix)

This much-discussed series, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s son, became a pop culture moment with countless memes. Performances by Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal went viral, while Rajat Bedi marked a notable comeback.

Bhay (Amazon Prime Video)

Fans of paranormal horror should not miss this one. Streaming for free on MX Player, Bhay delivers genuine scares and a chilling atmosphere that lingers long after the final episode.

Perfect Family (YouTube)

A family seeking therapy forms the heart of this beautifully written series. Produced by Pankaj Tripathi, the show found a home on YouTube after failing to secure an OTT platform — and emerged as a hidden gem.

Mandala Murders (Netflix)

With a heady mix of murder, black magic and mystery, this series offers something you likely haven’t seen before. Dark, disturbing and addictive, it’s perfect for binge-watchers.

Black Warrant (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s strongest offerings of the year, Black Warrant takes viewers inside Tihar Jail and presents its harsh realities with unflinching honesty. Powerful and immersive, it’s among the standout series of 2025.