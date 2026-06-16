Lock Upp 2 Contestants: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja Among Confirmed Celebrities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lock Upp season two returns June 27 on Netflix.

Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh replace Kangana Ranaut as jailers.

Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor reported among new contestants.

The countdown to the second season of Lock Upp has begun, and excitement surrounding the celebrity line-up is growing rapidly. Four years after the reality show's debut season captured viewers' attention, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is preparing to return with a fresh format, new hosts and a mix of television stars, influencers and controversial personalities. While the makers have kept the final contestant list under wraps, several names are now believed to have secured a place inside the high-pressure reality show.

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Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde Reported As Confirmed Contestants

According to reports, television favourite Shivangi Joshi is among the contestants set to enter the new season. Best known for her portrayal of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has been one of the most talked-about names linked to the show.

Sources also suggest that Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and actress Shilpa Shinde will be joining the competition. Shinde recently made headlines following comments related to allegations she had previously made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.

Ram Kapoor, Ranveer Allahbadia Reported To Join

Interest intensified after a promotional teaser hinted at the participation of a celebrity who had undergone a significant physical transformation. Following the clue, speculation quickly centred on actor Ram Kapoor, who is now widely reported to be part of the contestant roster.

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has also reportedly been considered for the reality series, adding further intrigue to the developing line-up.

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Other Celebrities Linked To Lock Upp Season 2

Several other familiar faces from reality television and the entertainment industry are reportedly associated with the upcoming season.

Names that have surfaced include Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Pranit More, Asim Riaz, Kusha Kapila and Harshad Chopra.

In addition, Uorfi Javed continues to be among the personalities frequently rumoured to be entering the show.

Despite the widespread speculation, viewers will have to wait until the premiere to discover which 14 celebrities ultimately make it inside the Lock Upp.

Lock Upp Season 2 Release Date

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will begin streaming on Netflix from June 27. While the complete contestant line-up remains a closely guarded secret, the names circulating online have already generated significant anticipation among fans eager to see who enters the Lock Upp this season.

One of the biggest changes this season is the arrival of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the show's new jailers. The pair take over hosting duties from Kangana Ranaut, who fronted the inaugural season in 2022.