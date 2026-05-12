Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HC cleared docuseries release, removed controversial title elements.

Court found series did not glorify gangster or gun culture.

Initial release stalled due to law and order concerns.

Makers argued censorship violated free speech rights.

The Zee5 docuseries Lawrence of Punjab courted a controversy even before its scheduled release in April due to allegations that it glorified jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and associated Punjab’s name with criminal activities. Acting on concerns raised by the Punjab Police over possible law-and-order issues, the Centre stalled the show’s release through an advisory. The controversy also drew political attention, with Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring moving the High Court seeking a ban on the series. However, the plea was later disposed of after the Centre had already directed Zee5 to halt the release.

What The Punjab And Haryana HC Said

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now set aside the Centre’s advisory, effectively clearing the way for the release of the docuseries. At the same time, the court directed the makers to remove both “Lawrence Bishnoi” and “Punjab” from the title.

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During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Amit Jhanji informed the court that the terms “Lawrence Bishnoi” and “Punjab” would no longer be used in the title of the series.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal, who reportedly watched the docuseries himself, observed that the content did not glorify the gangster or promote gun culture. Instead, the court noted that the series appeared to critique such criminal elements rather than celebrate them.

Why Was Release Stopped Earlier?

The series was originally scheduled to premiere on April 27. However, its release was put on hold after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory against it.

Following the advisory, Zee Entertainment approached the High Court, arguing that the directive amounted to unlawful pre-publication censorship and violated its constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

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Punjab Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi argued before the court that the series could influence young viewers toward gangster culture and criminal activities, thereby posing a potential threat to public order.

In response, the makers maintained that the documentary was based entirely on publicly available material, including archival footage and news reports, and did not encourage or glorify crime in any form.

About Lawrence Of Punjab

Directed by Raaghav Dhar, the docuseries reportedly explores the rise and criminal network of Lawrence Bishnoi, including his alleged links to several high-profile threats, including those against actor Salman Khan.

While unveiling the project, Zee5 had said that it is “Not just the story of a rise. It’s the story of what it leaves behind”.

The title was widely believed to be inspired by Lawrence of Arabia and became the centre of the controversy, with many questioning whether the series was attempting to sensationalise or glorify a gangster’s life.





