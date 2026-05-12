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HomeEntertainmentOTT‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Doesn’t Glorify Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Observes HC; Orders Zee5 To Change Title

‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Doesn’t Glorify Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Observes HC; Orders Zee5 To Change Title

Lawrence of Punjab may get a release date after the Punjab & Haryana High Court set aside the Centre’s advisory against the show and directed makers to remove “Lawrence Bishnoi”, “Punjab” from title.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • HC cleared docuseries release, removed controversial title elements.
  • Court found series did not glorify gangster or gun culture.
  • Initial release stalled due to law and order concerns.
  • Makers argued censorship violated free speech rights.

The Zee5 docuseries Lawrence of Punjab courted a controversy even before its scheduled release in April due to allegations that it glorified jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and associated Punjab’s name with criminal activities. Acting on concerns raised by the Punjab Police over possible law-and-order issues, the Centre stalled the show’s release through an advisory. The controversy also drew political attention, with Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring moving the High Court seeking a ban on the series. However, the plea was later disposed of after the Centre had already directed Zee5 to halt the release.

What The Punjab And Haryana HC Said

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now set aside the Centre’s advisory, effectively clearing the way for the release of the docuseries. At the same time, the court directed the makers to remove both “Lawrence Bishnoi” and “Punjab” from the title.

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During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Amit Jhanji informed the court that the terms “Lawrence Bishnoi” and “Punjab” would no longer be used in the title of the series.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal, who reportedly watched the docuseries himself, observed that the content did not glorify the gangster or promote gun culture. Instead, the court noted that the series appeared to critique such criminal elements rather than celebrate them.

Why Was Release Stopped Earlier?

The series was originally scheduled to premiere on April 27. However, its release was put on hold after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory against it.

Following the advisory, Zee Entertainment approached the High Court, arguing that the directive amounted to unlawful pre-publication censorship and violated its constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

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Punjab Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi argued before the court that the series could influence young viewers toward gangster culture and criminal activities, thereby posing a potential threat to public order.

In response, the makers maintained that the documentary was based entirely on publicly available material, including archival footage and news reports, and did not encourage or glorify crime in any form.

About Lawrence Of Punjab

Directed by Raaghav Dhar, the docuseries reportedly explores the rise and criminal network of Lawrence Bishnoi, including his alleged links to several high-profile threats, including those against actor Salman Khan.

While unveiling the project, Zee5 had said that it is “Not just the story of a rise. It’s the story of what it leaves behind”. 

The title was widely believed to be inspired by Lawrence of Arabia and became the centre of the controversy, with many questioning whether the series was attempting to sensationalise or glorify a gangster’s life.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab' initially stalled?

The docuseries was stalled due to allegations of glorifying gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and associating Punjab with criminal activities, raising concerns about law and order.

What did the Punjab and Haryana High Court rule regarding the docuseries?

The High Court set aside the Centre's advisory, allowing the release but directing the makers to remove 'Lawrence Bishnoi' and 'Punjab' from the title.

Did the court find the docuseries to be glorifying gangster culture?

No, the court observed that the content appeared to critique criminal elements rather than celebrate them, and did not promote gun culture.

What was the makers' argument against the initial advisory?

The makers argued that the directive amounted to unlawful pre-publication censorship and violated their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Lawrence Bishnoi Lawrence Of Punjab
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