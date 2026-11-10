Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be the next power couple featured on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Episode 5. The promo shows a glimpse of their candid conversations and wedding memories.
Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On 'Koffee With Karan 9', Sidharth Malhotra's Bedroom Joke Goes Viral: WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear on Koffee With Karan 9, revisiting their wedding memories and sharing playful moments with Karan Johar.
- Sidharth, Kiara discuss wedding, personal life on Koffee With Karan.
- Couple shared amusing wedding anecdotes, including Karan and Shahid.
- They married February 2023 in Rajasthan, post-Shershaah romance.
- Expecting their second child; daughter Saraayah was born 2025.
After hosting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar is set to welcome another Bollywood power couple to Koffee With Karan Season 9. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will appear as the next guests, and the newly released promo offers a glimpse of their candid conversations, wedding memories and playful exchanges with the filmmaker.
The promo, released on Tuesday, sees Kiara making a statement in a striking red dress, while Sidharth looks sharp in an off-white pantsuit featuring subtle black prints. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Karan gave fans a hint of what to expect from the special episode.
"He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we’re catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Pushes Yung DSA During Captaincy Task, Faces Four Strict Punishments
Sidharth And Kiara Look Back At Their Wedding
In the promo, the couple revisit memories from their wedding and share an amusing anecdote involving Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor. They recall how Karan hilariously pushed Shahid off the stage when he attempted to join the filmmaker during his performance.
The conversation soon turns playful when Karan asks the actors which of their on-screen characters they would like to roleplay. Sidharth responds with a cheeky remark, saying, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom."
Sidharth and Kiara got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on Shershaah, which was released in 2021.
ALSO READ: 'Sharam Aani Chahiye Aapko': Mukesh Khanna Slams Sai Pallavi's Portrayal Of Warrior Sita In 'Ramayana'
Couple Expecting Their Second Child
Sidharth and Kiara are already parents to daughter Saraayah and are now expecting their second child. The couple announced the pregnancy in October through an adorable social media post.
“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," their announcement read.
The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Karan Johar, who has been a mentor to Sidharth, was among the first to respond. He wrote, “Love love you,” accompanied by several red heart emojis.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025.
(With inouts from AN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the next guests appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9?
When and where did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married?
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.
What amusing story did Sidharth and Kiara share about their wedding?
They recalled Karan Johar humorously pushing Shahid Kapoor off the stage. This happened when Shahid attempted to join Karan during his performance at their wedding.
How many children do Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have?
Sidharth and Kiara are parents to a daughter named Saraayah, welcomed in 2025. They also announced in October that they are expecting their second child.