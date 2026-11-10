Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sidharth, Kiara discuss wedding, personal life on Koffee With Karan.

Couple shared amusing wedding anecdotes, including Karan and Shahid.

They married February 2023 in Rajasthan, post-Shershaah romance.

Expecting their second child; daughter Saraayah was born 2025.

After hosting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar is set to welcome another Bollywood power couple to Koffee With Karan Season 9. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will appear as the next guests, and the newly released promo offers a glimpse of their candid conversations, wedding memories and playful exchanges with the filmmaker.

The promo, released on Tuesday, sees Kiara making a statement in a striking red dress, while Sidharth looks sharp in an off-white pantsuit featuring subtle black prints. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Karan gave fans a hint of what to expect from the special episode.

"He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we’re catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Pushes Yung DSA During Captaincy Task, Faces Four Strict Punishments

Sidharth And Kiara Look Back At Their Wedding

In the promo, the couple revisit memories from their wedding and share an amusing anecdote involving Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor. They recall how Karan hilariously pushed Shahid off the stage when he attempted to join the filmmaker during his performance.

The conversation soon turns playful when Karan asks the actors which of their on-screen characters they would like to roleplay. Sidharth responds with a cheeky remark, saying, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom."

Sidharth and Kiara got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

ALSO READ: 'Sharam Aani Chahiye Aapko': Mukesh Khanna Slams Sai Pallavi's Portrayal Of Warrior Sita In 'Ramayana'

Couple Expecting Their Second Child

Sidharth and Kiara are already parents to daughter Saraayah and are now expecting their second child. The couple announced the pregnancy in October through an adorable social media post.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," their announcement read.

The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Karan Johar, who has been a mentor to Sidharth, was among the first to respond. He wrote, “Love love you,” accompanied by several red heart emojis.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025.

(With inouts from AN)