The latest episode of the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle served up laughter, playful pranks, and a few eyebrow-raising confessions.

Karan Johar surprises Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood filmmaker and multi-hyphenate Karan Johar turned the tables by taking a seat on the guest couch, surprising actress Janhvi Kapoor with a cheeky remark about being involved with one of her family members.

However, KJo quickly clarified that his comment was meant in jest, aimed at eliciting a reaction from the star of Homebound, India’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Karan Johar's one truth and one lie about himself

During a round of ‘truth or lie’, Janhvi challenged Karan: “Tell us one scandalous truth about yourself and make up one lie, and we’ll guess which one is true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

With his trademark mischievous grin, Karan replied, “I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I’ve been intimately involved with a member of your family.” Janhvi’s eyes widened in shock as Kajol and Twinkle burst into laughter. Karan then clarified, “I was late to that party and I have not been intimate with any member from your family. Though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times.”

Janhvi Kapoor on Shikhar Pahariya's sex appeal

The fun continued as Kajol and Twinkle coaxed Karan into ranking Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and the Pahariya brothers on sex appeal. Janhvi tried to influence his choices, joking about Shikhar: “Can I just say that Shikhar looks great riding a horse. I remember when Shikhar was playing polo and Ranveer was standing with me and he was like, ‘He looks great on a horse’. And I was like yeah.”

Karan couldn’t resist adding his humorous take: “I am trying to unsee Shikhar on this horse and rank in order of sex appeal, Akshay, Ajay, I would place the brothers at number 3. They have grown up in front of me, you know they are my neighbours, they live below my apartment.”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, is hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna and is available to stream on Prime Video.