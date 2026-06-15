Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar expressed deep emotional disturbance after watching series Raakh.

Filmmaker felt profoundly affected as a parent and human being.

Johar lauded director, lead actors for exceptional storytelling and performances.

Ali Fazal’s latest series Raakh continues to win praise from viewers, and now filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the growing list of admirers. The acclaimed director recently shared his thoughts on the investigative drama, admitting that its powerful storytelling left him deeply unsettled long after the final episode ended.

Inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case of 1978, Raakh has generated significant buzz since its release. The series has received a strong response from audiences, with many praising its gripping narrative and emotional depth. Karan Johar, too, was profoundly affected by the show and described it as a series that leaves a lasting impact.

Karan Johar Praises 'Raakh'

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared a post about Raakh along with a lengthy note expressing his reaction to the series. In his message, the filmmaker revealed that he had been trying to stay away from Instagram for some time. However, after watching Raakh, he felt compelled to share his thoughts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

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According to Karan, the series shook him to his core. He wrote that it was 1:35 am when he finished watching the final episode and that he was feeling deeply troubled by what he had witnessed.

“I am extremely disturbed after watching the last episode,” he said, adding that he felt affected not only as a parent but also as a human being and a member of society.

Series Left Karan Johar Emotionally Shaken

Karan further explained that Raakh exposes a disturbing side of humanity, one that has the power to leave viewers emotionally shaken. Reflecting on the impact the series had on him, he admitted that he was unsure how long it would take to recover from the trauma it evoked. "It’s 1.35 am, and I am deeply disturbed after watching the last episode… Disturbed as a parent, as a human being , and as a member of society… The ugliest side of humanity is what RAAKH explores…. No justification or childhood trauma is reason enough to succumb to an inner devil… I am not sure I will recover soon from this trauma binge…."

The filmmaker also showered praise on director Prosit Roy, applauding his storytelling approach, restrained handling of emotions and impressive direction throughout the series.

In addition, Karan hailed the performances of Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, describing them as among the finest of their careers. He expressed his admiration for both actors and praised the depth they brought to their respective roles.

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About Raakh

Released on Prime Video on June 12, Raakh is an investigative drama centred on the disappearance of two teenagers. The story explores how the tragic incident completely transforms the life of one family while sending shockwaves of fear and grief throughout an entire city.