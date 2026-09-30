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English NewsEntertainmentOTTKaran Johar Announces Final Season Of Koffee With Karan, Gets Emotional In Promo Video | WATCH

Karan Johar Announces Final Season Of Koffee With Karan, Gets Emotional In Promo Video | WATCH

Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the show’s final season. The filmmaker-host gets emotional while reflecting on its journey, controversies, and memories.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Johar declared Koffee With Karan's ninth and final season.
  • Show, running since 2004, generated friendships, gossip, and controversies.
  • Johar reflects on show's legacy, deciding it's time to conclude it.
  • Final season promises familiar celebrity conversations, gossip, and rapid-fire rounds.

Karan Johar is getting ready to serve the final cup of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker has announced that Season 9 of his long-running celebrity chat show will be its last. In an emotional promo released on Wednesday, Karan looked back at the journey that began in 2004, recalled his late father Yash Johar’s reaction to the idea, and reflected on the friendships, controversies and headline-making conversations the show created over the years. The ninth season will stream on JioHotstar from October 14. After more than two decades, Karan is now inviting viewers to join him for one final round of coffee, gossip and rapid-fire conversations.

Koffee With Karan’s Final Season

Karan shared the Season 9 promo on Instagram, announcing that the show will return on JioHotstar from October 14. “I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course. Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar.”

The promo looks back at the unusual beginning of the show. Karan recalled pitching the idea of a celebrity chat show to his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, in 2004. Yash questioned who would pay Karan to sit and chat with his friends. He passed away that June, while the first episode was shot in August 2004.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan also acknowledged how closely the show became associated with celebrity gossip, relationships and controversies. Over the years, he hosted actors who were friends, couples and later ex-couples, while several conversations from the couch became major pop-culture talking points.

Karan Johar Says Goodbye

In the promo, Karan gets candid about the legacy of the show, including the fact that he continues to be associated with the term ‘nepotism’. He also jokes that some of the show's conversations “nearly ended the careers” of national icons. The filmmaker further says that people often ask him about the next season of Koffee With Karan before asking about his next film. After eight seasons and 161 episodes, he says he has reached the point where he knows it is time to let the show go.

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In a press statement, Karan said, “Here are some journeys you don't plan to end; you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.”

“Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love, and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” he further said.

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What To Expect From Season 9

The final season is set to bring back the familiar mix of celebrity conversations, gossip, rapid-fire rounds and the much-discussed Koffee hamper. Karan has also acknowledged the show's reputation for generating conversations that continue well beyond each episode.

While the guest line-up for Season 9 has not been officially announced, reports have mentioned several possible celebrity combinations. These include Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol with Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar. These names have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

For now, Karan's message is clear: Koffee With Karan will return on October 14 for its final season, giving viewers one last opportunity to see the filmmaker in his familiar host's chair.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the final season of Koffee With Karan air?

The final season, Season 9, of Koffee With Karan will stream on JioHotstar starting October 14. This marks the show's conclusion after a long run.

Why is Koffee With Karan ending?

Karan Johar stated that after eight seasons and 161 episodes, he feels it's time to let the show go. He described it as an emotional but right decision.

What can viewers expect from the final season?

Viewers can expect the familiar mix of celebrity conversations, gossip, and rapid-fire rounds. The much-discussed Koffee hamper will also be a part of the final season.

Where can I watch the new season of Koffee With Karan?

Koffee With Karan Season 9, which is its final season, will be streaming on JioHotstar. It premieres on October 14.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar JioHotstar Koffee With Karan Season 9 Koffee With Karan Final Season Karan Johar Talk Show Koffee With Karan Ending
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