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English NewsEntertainmentOTTKajal Raghwani Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Mujhe Nahi Jeena Tha'

Kajal Raghwani Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Mujhe Nahi Jeena Tha'

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani opened up about a difficult phase on Rise and Fall 2, revealing that she once tried to end her life and had cut her wrist.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kajal Raghwani revealed past suicide attempt on reality show.
  • She felt life incomprehensible, not solely a broken relationship.
  • Kajal discussed her past five-year relationship with Khesari.
  • She clarified abuse happened in another undisclosed relationship.

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani has opened up about a deeply difficult period in her life on Rise and Fall Season 2, revealing that she once attempted to end her life and had cut her wrist. Her emotional disclosure came during a conversation with fellow contestants in the Tower.

Kajal Raghwani Talks About Her Suicide Attempt 

The revelation came after Niharika Tiwari noticed a mark on Kajal’s hand and asked her about it. Kajal responded candidly, “Kaata hai.. Maine kaata tha… suicide karne ke liye”. 

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Her admission left the contestants visibly shocked. Manish Kashyap then reacted to what Kajal had shared and said, “Mein injection se darta hu, yaha ladkiyaan haat kaat leti hain. Itna himaat kaha se hota hai yaar aap log ko.. shiddhat se pyaar kariye lekin agar koi bhul raha hai toh bhul jao”. 

'Mujhe Nahi Jeena Tha...'

As the contestants tried to understand what had led Kajal to take such a step, the actress clarified that the incident was not simply about someone walking away from her or a broken relationship.

When Niharika wondered whether love was behind the decision, Kajal indicated that it was something she had done for herself. Manish questioned the reasoning, asking, “Mein apne liye apna haat kyu kaatunga”. 

Kajal then described the state of mind she was in at the time, saying, “Mujhe nahi jeena tha, mujhe duniya samajh nahi aa rahi thi”.

ALSO READ: AICWA Writes To Maharashtra CM, Demands FIR Against ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga 2’ Makers Over Film City Fire

Kajal Raghwani On Khesari Lal Yadav And Past Relationships

This is not the first time Kajal has spoken about her personal life and emotional struggles on the reality show. In another conversation, she discussed her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Kajal said the two became close while working together before eventually falling in love. She said, “I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man, a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love.”

She has also spoken about being in a five-year relationship with Khesari and claimed that he would still miss her. However, Kajal later clarified that the person she had accused of physically abusing her was not Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to Kajal, the physical abuse took place in another relationship, but she chose not to disclose that person's identity.

(With inputs from IANS)

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal struggle did Kajal Raghwani reveal on Rise and Fall Season 2?

Kajal Raghwani revealed that she once attempted to end her life by cutting her wrist. She shared this emotional disclosure during a conversation with fellow contestants on the show.

What reason did Kajal Raghwani give for her suicide attempt?

She stated, “Mujhe nahi jeena tha, mujhe duniya samajh nahi aa rahi thi”.

What did Kajal Raghwani say about her relationship with Khesari Lal Yadav?

She discussed working closely with Khesari Lal Yadav, which led to them falling in love and having a five-year relationship. She clarified that he was not the person involved in physical abuse.

Did Kajal Raghwani experience physical abuse?

Yes, Kajal mentioned experiencing physical abuse in a different relationship. However, she chose not to disclose the identity of that person during her conversation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani Rise And Fall 2 Kajal Raghwani Suicide Attempt
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