Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani has opened up about a deeply difficult period in her life on Rise and Fall Season 2, revealing that she once attempted to end her life and had cut her wrist. Her emotional disclosure came during a conversation with fellow contestants in the Tower.

Kajal Raghwani Talks About Her Suicide Attempt

The revelation came after Niharika Tiwari noticed a mark on Kajal’s hand and asked her about it. Kajal responded candidly, “Kaata hai.. Maine kaata tha… suicide karne ke liye”.

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Her admission left the contestants visibly shocked. Manish Kashyap then reacted to what Kajal had shared and said, “Mein injection se darta hu, yaha ladkiyaan haat kaat leti hain. Itna himaat kaha se hota hai yaar aap log ko.. shiddhat se pyaar kariye lekin agar koi bhul raha hai toh bhul jao”.

'Mujhe Nahi Jeena Tha...'

As the contestants tried to understand what had led Kajal to take such a step, the actress clarified that the incident was not simply about someone walking away from her or a broken relationship.

When Niharika wondered whether love was behind the decision, Kajal indicated that it was something she had done for herself. Manish questioned the reasoning, asking, “Mein apne liye apna haat kyu kaatunga”.

Kajal then described the state of mind she was in at the time, saying, “Mujhe nahi jeena tha, mujhe duniya samajh nahi aa rahi thi”.

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Kajal Raghwani On Khesari Lal Yadav And Past Relationships

This is not the first time Kajal has spoken about her personal life and emotional struggles on the reality show. In another conversation, she discussed her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Kajal said the two became close while working together before eventually falling in love. She said, “I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man, a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love.”

She has also spoken about being in a five-year relationship with Khesari and claimed that he would still miss her. However, Kajal later clarified that the person she had accused of physically abusing her was not Khesari Lal Yadav.

According to Kajal, the physical abuse took place in another relationship, but she chose not to disclose that person's identity.

(With inputs from IANS)