Jaideep Ahlawat On Dream Year With Paatal Lok 2, The Family Man 3: 'Can’t Ask For More'

Jaideep Ahlawat expressed gratitude for a dream year, calling The Family Man 3 his “homecoming” after Paatal Lok 2.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat on Friday said he feels grateful to be part of the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s hit series “The Family Man”, calling it a homecoming of sorts after the success of his earlier show “Paatal Lok” on the same platform.

Ahlawat joins the new season of “The Family Man” as one of the main antagonists opposite Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in the espionage thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

“I’m really grateful to Raj and DK. My home, Prime Video — what more can anybody ask for? Starting this year with ‘Paatal Lok (2)’, and ending with ‘The Family Man’, also working with the one and only Manoj bhai, I can’t ask for more,” the 45-year-old actor said at the trailer launch event here.

In the third season of “The Family Man”, Ahlawat plays the role of the villain Rukma, alongside actor Nimrat Kaur.

The actor, who won critical praise for his portrayal of police officer Hathiram Chaudhary in “Paatal Lok”, said it was up to the makers of "The Family Man" to ensure audiences saw Rukma as a distinct character.

"It’s their responsibility to separate Hathiram from me. The character is designed by Raj and DK.... Rukma is ruthless and carefree towards life while Hathiram is not even close. It was an exciting thing in Rukma (to play). And the entire team who knows the show, arc and style of the character helped a lot to play Rukma," he said.

Ahlawat praised the show's lead star Bajpayee, saying the actor inspires him every day.

"It was a wonderful experience to observe him prepare on set. I’m sure many filmmakers and actors know this... It was the biggest inspiration," he added.

"The Family Man" season three will see Bajpayee's spy character of Srikant Tiwari turn fugitive as he goes on the run with his family, hunted by both formidable new enemies and his own agency, while racing against time to avert a looming national crisis. Kaur, known for films such as “The Lunchbox” and “Airlift”, said playing the villainous character of Meera was fun.

“There's nothing more fun than playing a villain and you won't get to go to jail for it. That's the best part. You can do whatever you want in their universe. You can really do what you want and get away with murder, plotting and have a great wardrobe while you do it in high heels with flamboyance and sex appeal. Meera is all about that. I find her to be evil but in couture. It's a girl's dream,” she said.

The 43-year-old actor said being part of "The Family Man" was on her bucket list and described working on the show as a thrilling experience for her as an actor.

“Sometimes when you see certain actors and certain characters on screen, it feels like what will happen next (in the story) and then to be a part of that story, it's really the biggest, most thrilling experience as an actor. So, it feels great,” she said.

Season three of "The Family Man" will also bring back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

The show is produced by Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films and slated to premiere on Prime Video on November 21. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

