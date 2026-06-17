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HomeEntertainmentOTTIndia’s Got Latent 2 Coming To Netflix? OTT Platform Drops Samay Raina’s Bodyguard Amin Khan’s ‘Nimbu Mirchi’ Pic

India’s Got Latent 2 Coming To Netflix? OTT Platform Drops Samay Raina’s Bodyguard Amin Khan’s ‘Nimbu Mirchi’ Pic

Netflix has shared a joint Instagram post with Samay Raina featuring India’s Got Latent bouncer Amin Khan, hinting at the second season of the talent show on its platform.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina sparked buzz about 'India's Got Latent' return.
  • Netflix India's 'nimbu mirchi' post further fueled season two speculation.
  • Raina later confirmed show's return during his stand-up special.
  • He aims for a

More than a year after India’s Got Latent controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, Samay Raina sparked buzz around a possible second season on Netflix with a cryptic Instagram post. This also comes after his comeback stand-up special, “Still Alive”, where he hinted at the show’s return.

India’s Got Latent 2 Coming On Netflix?

In a joint Instagram post with Samay Raina, Netflix wrote, “Drop nimbu mirchi in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it.” Along with the post, they also shared a picture of Samay Raina’s bodyguard Amin Khan with “nimbu mirchi” dangling from his pocket. 

Samay also responded to the platform’s request and, like fans, dropped “nimbu mirchi” in the comments.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Following the cryptic post, fans began wondering whether the OTT platform has acquired the rights for the second season.

Blinkit also joined in on the trend, commenting, “Someone asked for nimbu mirchi?”

Badshah too reacted to the post, writing, “Get a good editor.”

“Ab jaake Netflix subscription bikega,” one user commented.

Yet another wrote, “Netflix pe Season 2,” referring to the possible return of India’s Got Latent.

Samay Raina Confirmed Season 2 Of Latent

During his stand-up set, Samay addressed speculation about the show’s return, saying, “The question about India’s Got Latent… people keep asking me whether the show will return. I have thought about it a lot. I don’t think my show could have ended at such a high point,” prompting laughter from the audience.

He then clarified, “Let me rephrase that. I don’t think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point.”

Soon after, Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of The Habitat, along with well-known bouncer Amin Khan, appeared on stage.

Samay hugged Balraj and fist-bumped Amin before saying, “I will bring the show back, brother… because I really enjoyed doing it. As long as I am in this world, I just want to have fun. I want to do a completely wild show. What you see on the internet now is a cut, very clean version. I want to do a wild show.”

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What suggests a possible second season of India's Got Latent?

Samay Raina hinted at its return in his stand-up special and a cryptic Instagram post with Netflix. Netflix also shared a post with Samay, sparking speculation among fans.

Has Netflix officially acquired India's Got Latent Season 2?

The article doesn't state official acquisition but notes Netflix shared a cryptic Instagram post with Samay Raina. This prompted fans to wonder if Netflix acquired the rights.

Did Samay Raina confirm India's Got Latent will return?

Yes, during his stand-up set, Samay Raina clearly stated,

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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