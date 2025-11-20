House of the Dragon Renewed For Season 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTHouse of the Dragon Renewed For Season 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Release

The streaming series and the prequel to streaming cult ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to return with season 4.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Los Angeles: The streaming series and the prequel to streaming cult ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to return with season 4.

The new season will bow on OTT sometime in 2028. The third season of the prequel is due in summer 2026, reports ‘Variety’.

The renewal announcement came during an HBO press presentation in New York, where CEO Casey Bloys also announced that the other ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, the upcoming ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’, was also renewed for a second season before its first season debut on January 18.

As per ‘Variety’, the second season is slated for 2027, meaning ‘Game of Thrones’ fans will have new dispatches out of Westeros every year through 2028.

‘House of the Dragon’ is based on George R. R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’, and follows the Targaryen family 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, in other words, a handful of generations before the birth of Daenerys.

It stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

Ryan Condal is the creator and showrunner, executive producing alongside co-creator Martin, Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe”, said Francesca Orsi, the EVP of HBO programming and head of the cabler’s drama series and films. “Together, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
House Of The Dragon
