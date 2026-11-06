Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan recalled a Delhi University college memory on KBC.

Female students playfully commented on his walk at Miranda House.

Incident made him understand how women feel when teased.

Madhuri asked his reaction; he humorously replied

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revisited an amusing college memory on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During a special episode featuring actress Madhuri Dixit, the veteran actor recalled his first visit to Delhi University's Miranda House, where a group of female students sitting on a hostel balcony playfully commented on the way he walked. The incident left him surprised and, as he later reflected, gave him a glimpse of what women experience when they face such teasing.

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Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Teased At Miranda House

Remembering the incident, Amitabh said the students on the hostel balcony greeted him with playful remarks as he entered the college premises for the first time.

"Main aapko batana chahta hoon is waqt thodi si sensitive baat hai.. Jis din hum pehli dafa Miranda House mein ghuse to balcony pe baithi jitne hostel ki ladkiyan thi bole aay hay kya chaal hai.."

He explained that the experience made him understand how a woman might feel when subjected to similar behaviour.

"Aur tab hum ko pata chala ki ek mahila ke dil mein kya hota hai jab is tarah se uski ched-chaad hoti hai..."

The actor added that people may not fully understand the impact of such teasing until they experience it themselves. Recalling how caught off guard he was, he said:

"Kyunki jab tak aapke upar nahi beetegi, aapko pata nahi chalega jo Miranda House mein pehle din ghusa aur jab suna ye to hum ko pata nahi chala ki yaar kya kare.."

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Madhuri Dixit Asks How Amitabh Reacted

Curious about what he did next, Madhuri asked Amitabh how he responded to the students' comments.

"To kya kiya aapne?..," she asked.

Amitabh, known for his trademark humour, delivered a quick reply that left the audience amused.

He said, 'Bhag gaye aur kya..'

(With inputs from IANS)