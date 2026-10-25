Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Shetty alluded to firing at his Mumbai home.

His Juhu residence was fired upon February 1.

Tiger Shroff's car targeted Juhu, October 18.

Police made arrests in both celebrity firing incidents.

Rohit Shetty has seemingly referred to the firing incident at his Mumbai residence earlier this year during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. While hosting the show’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, the filmmaker made a pointed remark about gangster behaviour without directly mentioning the attack on his Juhu home.

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Rohit Shetty’s Remark On 'Bigg Boss 20'

During the episode, Rohit Shetty reprimanded contestants Scout OP, Asif and Yung DSA for repeatedly ganging up on Qazi Touqeer. Drawing a comparison with real-life incidents involving Bollywood personalities, he questioned why the contestants were trying to act like gangsters inside the house.

“Yahan humare ghar par goliyan chal rahi hain, tum kya gangster banke ghoom rahe ho?” Rohit said.

Although he did not explicitly refer to the shooting at his residence, his words appeared to allude to the incident. The filmmaker has not publicly spoken about the attack on his Juhu home.

What Happened At Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Residence?

On February 1, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai during the early hours of the day. No injuries were reported. Mumbai Police subsequently arrested several people in connection with the incident.

The shooting was among a series of firing incidents involving prominent Bollywood personalities over the past two years, with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff also among the celebrities targeted.

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Latest Developments

Tiger Shroff was allegedly targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place at around 7 pm as the actor was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at his car.

The investigation has also led authorities to seal a hotel room in Andheri where three key accused allegedly stayed. Sources said the Mumbai Crime Branch is examining allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unidentified location before the attack. Investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with the three accused as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court, also known as Killa Court, on Thursday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the police remand application submitted to the court.

(With inputs from ANI)