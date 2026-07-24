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English NewsEntertainmentOTTFriday OTT Watchlist: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya And 6 More Titles Arrive

Friday OTT Watchlist: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya And 6 More Titles Arrive

This Friday's OTT slate features 'Musafir Cafe', 'Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya', 'Pallichattambi' and 'Con City', offering romance, comedy, action and drama across Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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  • Netflix's 72 Hours, Prime Video's Ego Raman.

If you're planning a quiet weekend at home, there's plenty to keep you entertained. This Friday, July 24, leading OTT platforms have unveiled a fresh line-up of films and web series spanning romance, comedy, action, mythology and psychological thrillers. Here's a look at the latest releases worth adding to your watchlist.

Romance And Comedy To Thrillers, Here's What's New On OTT

Netflix has premiered Musafir Cafe, a heartwarming romantic drama starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. The film follows three individuals whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined as fate brings them together.

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Prime Video has released Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, a seven-episode comedy-drama featuring Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh and Naveen Kasturia. Set on the outskirts of Delhi, the series centres on the everyday chaos inside a struggling government school.

Malayalam period action drama Pallichattambi has arrived on SonyLIV. Set in the late 1950s, it stars Tovino Thomas as Krishna Pillai, an orphan who rises to defend his church while standing up against feudal and political oppression.

Netflix has also added Tamil comedy-drama Con City, directed by Harish Durairaj and starring Arjun Das, Anna Ben and Vadivukkarasi. The film is available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Mythological Adventures, Family Drama And International Thrillers Join The Line-up

Telugu fantasy drama Nagabandham has begun streaming on Prime Video just 21 days after its theatrical release. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film stars Virat Karna, Nabha Natesh, Aishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. The story revolves around an ancient sacred treasure that must be protected from powerful evil forces.

ALSO READ | Ujjwal Nikam Biopic Prahaar Delayed: Why Rajkummar Rao's Film Won't Release On August 7

Also on Prime Video is Tamil drama Ego Raman, directed by Ganeshan Natchimuthu. Starring Sibi Chandran and Robo Shankar, the film explores the  growing conflict between a civil services aspirant and an arrogant school principal, with an unexpected twist involving a Yamaha motorcycle.

Netflix has also released The Truthers, a Spanish psychological thriller that follows Ruth, a woman who returns home after her mother's mysterious death and begins to suspect that her father may be responsible.

Rounding off this week's releases is 72 Hours, an action-comedy on Netflix. The film follows Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is mistakenly added to a bachelor party group chat, leading to a chaotic trip to Miami.

With eight fresh titles across multiple genres and streaming platforms, this Friday's OTT line-up offers something for every kind of viewer, making it an ideal weekend binge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any new mythological or fantasy dramas streaming?

Yes, Prime Video has released

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
SonyLIV Netflix Prime Video Musafir Cafe Friday OTT Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya Pallichattambi Con City
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