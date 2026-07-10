Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diverse streaming lineup features courtroom drama, comedy, crime series.

Sunny Deol's Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do headline Netflix releases.

Documentaries explore football culture, Spanish political tragedy, crime.

If you're planning a weekend binge, streaming platforms have lined up an interesting mix of courtroom drama, comedy, crime, sports and documentaries. From Sunny Deol's much-awaited OTT debut in Ikka to the light-hearted chaos of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and the gripping gangster drama The Westies, this week's digital releases promise something for every kind of viewer. Here's a look at the biggest titles arriving across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

1. Ikka - Netflix

Sunny Deol makes his OTT debut with Ikka, a courtroom thriller directed by Karan Malhotra. The film reunites him with Akshaye Khanna and centres on Arjun Mehra, a respected defence lawyer renowned for his impeccable courtroom record. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is asked to defend Shauryaman Gaur, the son of a powerful industrialist who is facing an attempted murder charge. As the courtroom battle intensifies, Arjun finds his principles, personal relationships and past tested like never before, forcing him to confront difficult questions about justice and loyalty. The film releases on July 10, 2026 and stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Netflix

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. Set in Prayagraj, the comedy follows Prajapati Pandey, whose attempts to help a former college friend and another woman lead him into a tangled web of lies. As misunderstandings pile up, he struggles to keep the truth hidden from his perceptive wife, resulting in a series of chaotic and humorous situations. The film streams from July 11, 2026 on Netflix.

3. Land Of Football - JioHotstar

Football is more than just a sport in Kerala, and Land of Football captures that enduring connection. Directed by Hasif Hakeem, the six-part Malayalam documentary series explores how football has shaped communities, traditions and generations across the state. It streams from July 10, 2026 on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan Earns First Songwriter Credit For The Odyssey's 'When I'm Home' With Travis Scott: Report

4. Parimala And Co. - ZEE5

Parimala And Co. combines dark humour with suspense in this Tamil black-comedy thriller directed by Pandiraaj. The story follows a middle-class family in Chennai whose lives are thrown into turmoil after a local gangster, known for harassing their younger daughter, is found dead. Although none of the family members knows who is responsible, hidden secrets and growing suspicion turn the police investigation into an entertaining whodunnit filled with unexpected twists. The film releases on ZEE5 and will be available to stream starting July 10, 2025.

5. Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain - Netflix

Netflix's four-part documentary Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours That Changed Spain revisits the 1997 kidnapping and murder of Spanish politician Miguel Ángel Blanco. Directed by Jon Sistiaga and Juanjo López Lorenzo, the documentary uses archival footage, eyewitness testimonies and expert analysis to examine the tense 48-hour hostage crisis. It also explores how the tragedy reshaped Spain's response to ETA terrorism and left a lasting political and social impact. The documentary releases on July 10, 2026.

6. The Westies - Prime Video

For fans of crime dramas, The Westies transports viewers to Hell's Kitchen in 1980s New York. Led by J.K. Simmons and Titus Welliver, the series follows the notorious Irish-American gang as it battles rival mafia organisations while dealing with internal power struggles. Blending organised crime, family loyalty and shifting alliances, the drama adds an international edge to this weekend's streaming line-up. It releases on Prime Video on July 12, 2026.