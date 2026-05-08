This weekend's binge list features a variety of genres including drama, thrillers, romance, and global stories across major OTT platforms.
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Friday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend
New OTT releases this weekend bring a mix of thrillers, dramas, and action across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Titles like Citadel Season 2, and others promise gripping stories.
- Spy thriller 'Citadel' Season 2 raises global stakes, conspiracies.
- Crime drama 'Dacoit' explores revenge, broken trust, survival.
- Nordic noir 'Chestnut Man' continues chilling psychological mystery.
- Musical crime drama 'Lukkhe' blends street culture, ambition.
- Thai series 'My Dearest Assassin' mixes romance, action.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of content can I expect from this weekend's binge list?
Which OTT platforms are covered in this list?
The list includes new releases available on major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
What is 'Citadel Season 2' about?
Citadel Season 2 is a global spy thriller that returns with higher stakes, deeper conspiracies, and elite agents battling an international threat with more action and unexpected twists.
What is the genre of 'The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek'?
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek is a Nordic noir mystery series that continues its chilling storytelling with a darker, more psychological edge, focusing on disturbing past cases.
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