Friday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

A fresh weekend binge list is here, packed with drama, thrillers, romance, and gripping global stories across major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From intense crime sagas to emotional character journeys and high-stakes narratives, these new releases promise non-stop entertainment. Whether you enjoy fast-paced action or layered storytelling, this week’s lineup has something for every mood. Here are five standout titles you can stream right now and dive into a full weekend of binge-watching.

1. Citadel Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The global spy thriller returns with higher stakes and deeper conspiracies as elite agents battle a powerful international threat. The new season expands the universe with more action, emotional conflict, and unexpected twists. Characters face shifting loyalties while trying to protect secrets that could change the world order. With slick visuals and fast pacing, Season 2 raises the scale of espionage drama significantly.

2. Dacoit ( Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a world of revenge and betrayal, this crime drama explores the emotional and violent consequences of broken trust. The story follows characters caught in a cycle of crime and survival, where every decision leads to irreversible outcomes. With a gritty tone and intense performances, the film blends action with strong emotional depth, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

ALSO READ | ‘Uri’ Actor Riva Arora Alleges Delivery Agent Used 'Crass Language,' Files Complaint

3. The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek (Netflix)

This Nordic noir mystery continues its chilling storytelling with a darker, more psychological edge. A new wave of crimes forces investigators to revisit disturbing past cases linked to a serial killer. The series builds suspense through atmospheric visuals, layered clues, and emotional trauma, making it a gripping watch for crime thriller fans who enjoy slow-burn storytelling.

4. Lukkhe ( Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a gritty urban backdrop, this musical crime drama blends raw street culture with emotional storytelling. It follows characters navigating ambition, music, and survival in a world filled with moral compromises. The narrative uses music as a powerful expression of struggle and identity, offering a unique mix of rhythm and realism

ALSO READ | Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency

5. My Dearest Assassin ( Netflix)

This Thai series combines romance and high-octane action in a story about love caught in a dangerous world. An assassin’s emotional conflict grows when personal relationships clash with deadly missions. The show balances intense fight sequences with emotional depth, exploring how love survives in a life built on violence and secrecy.