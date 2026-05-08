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HomeEntertainmentOTTFriday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

New OTT releases this weekend bring a mix of thrillers, dramas, and action across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Titles like Citadel Season 2, and others promise gripping stories.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 May 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spy thriller 'Citadel' Season 2 raises global stakes, conspiracies.
  • Crime drama 'Dacoit' explores revenge, broken trust, survival.
  • Nordic noir 'Chestnut Man' continues chilling psychological mystery.
  • Musical crime drama 'Lukkhe' blends street culture, ambition.
  • Thai series 'My Dearest Assassin' mixes romance, action.

A fresh weekend binge list is here, packed with drama, thrillers, romance, and gripping global stories across major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From intense crime sagas to emotional character journeys and high-stakes narratives, these new releases promise non-stop entertainment. Whether you enjoy fast-paced action or layered storytelling, this week’s lineup has something for every mood. Here are five standout titles you can stream right now and dive into a full weekend of binge-watching.

1. Citadel Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The global spy thriller returns with higher stakes and deeper conspiracies as elite agents battle a powerful international threat. The new season expands the universe with more action, emotional conflict, and unexpected twists. Characters face shifting loyalties while trying to protect secrets that could change the world order. With slick visuals and fast pacing, Season 2 raises the scale of espionage drama significantly.

2. Dacoit (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a world of revenge and betrayal, this crime drama explores the emotional and violent consequences of broken trust. The story follows characters caught in a cycle of crime and survival, where every decision leads to irreversible outcomes. With a gritty tone and intense performances, the film blends action with strong emotional depth, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

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3. The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek (Netflix)

This Nordic noir mystery continues its chilling storytelling with a darker, more psychological edge. A new wave of crimes forces investigators to revisit disturbing past cases linked to a serial killer. The series builds suspense through atmospheric visuals, layered clues, and emotional trauma, making it a gripping watch for crime thriller fans who enjoy slow-burn storytelling.

4. Lukkhe (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a gritty urban backdrop, this musical crime drama blends raw street culture with emotional storytelling. It follows characters navigating ambition, music, and survival in a world filled with moral compromises. The narrative uses music as a powerful expression of struggle and identity, offering a unique mix of rhythm and realism

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5. My Dearest Assassin (Netflix)

This Thai series combines romance and high-octane action in a story about love caught in a dangerous world. An assassin’s emotional conflict grows when personal relationships clash with deadly missions. The show balances intense fight sequences with emotional depth, exploring how love survives in a life built on violence and secrecy.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of content can I expect from this weekend's binge list?

This weekend's binge list features a variety of genres including drama, thrillers, romance, and global stories across major OTT platforms.

Which OTT platforms are covered in this list?

The list includes new releases available on major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

What is 'Citadel Season 2' about?

Citadel Season 2 is a global spy thriller that returns with higher stakes, deeper conspiracies, and elite agents battling an international threat with more action and unexpected twists.

What is the genre of 'The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek'?

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek is a Nordic noir mystery series that continues its chilling storytelling with a darker, more psychological edge, focusing on disturbing past cases.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Prime Video Netflix OTT Releases JioHotstar Dacoit Citadel Season 2 Weekend Binge Watch Lukkhe The Chestnut Man: Hide And Seek My Dearest Assassin New Movies And Shows Global OTT Content
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