Do You Wanna Partner Review: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Shine, Series Falls Flat

Oh, if only Prime Video had a fast-forward button and didn’t make you sit through so many ads! Watching this series makes you feel that repeatedly. It’s not a bad series, but it’s not particularly great either. You can watch it as a timepass, but after a while, you’ll feel like speeding it up to finish it quickly.

The idea is good, but the execution is weak. The series feels stretched, and at times, it gets so slow and boring that you almost wish you had a beer in hand and could just sleep through it.

Story

The story revolves around Shikha Roy Chaudhary (Tamannaah Bhatia), who loses her job and now wants to start something on her own. Her friend Anahita (Diana Penty) also resigns from her job out of frustration. The two decide to set up a beer manufacturing plant. But it’s not that simple—where will the money come from? Who will work with them? How will they handle branding? The eight-episode series follows their journey in tackling these challenges.

How is the Series?

The series is average. The idea of two women trying to set up a beer plant is interesting, but the treatment isn’t entertaining enough. The series feels drawn out and could have been shorter. Comedy is attempted, but it mostly feels like just an attempt—it doesn’t land as expected.

This is the kind of series you can watch while doing other tasks because it doesn’t demand your full attention, which is its major weakness. The casting is good, and the series feels fresh and engaging at moments, but the writing fails to hold it together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Acting

Tamannaah Bhatia delivers a good performance, and the role suits her well. Diana Penty also does justice to her character. Javed Jaffrey stands out as the most entertaining part of the series, leaving a strong impression. Nakul Mehta performs well, and Indraneil Sengupta, Shweta Tiwari, and Neeraj Kabi all do their parts effectively.

However, the inclusion of Sufi Motawalla feels unnecessary and doesn’t make much sense.

Writing and Direction

The series is written by Nandini Gupta and Arsh Vora, and directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar. Unfortunately, they haven’t quite done justice to the material. The writing could have had more depth, and the frequent use of the word “jugaad” makes it feel like even the writing was done in a haphazard manner. The direction is adequate but doesn’t keep you hooked.

Final Verdict

Overall, this is a series you can watch casually for timepass. The idea is good, the cast delivers, and there are moments of freshness, but weak execution and stretched storytelling prevent it from being memorable.