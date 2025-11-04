Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah Battles Huma Qureshi In Netflix’s Intense Crime Thriller

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3, featuring Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika squaring off against Huma Qureshi’s ‘Badi Didi’ in a tense new case on human trafficking.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer: Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for the third season of its Emmy-winning crime drama Delhi Crime, and fans can’t keep calm. The new chapter sees Shefali Shah return as the resolute DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, taking on one of her most challenging cases yet — and this time, she’s up against Huma Qureshi.

Delhi Crime Season 3: A new case, a powerful rivalry

Following the massive success of its first two seasons, Delhi Crime is back with another hard-hitting story rooted in reality. The latest trailer opens with DCP Vartika briefing her team about a disturbing discovery — a shipment of 30 young girls being trafficked into Delhi. “We must pursue an investigation,” she says firmly, setting the tone for what promises to be a tense and emotional journey.

As the investigation unfolds, her team uncovers a sprawling human trafficking network stretching across several major cities, making the case more complex and dangerous with every lead. The trailer hints at a riveting cat-and-mouse chase as Huma Qureshi enters the scene as ‘Badi Didi’, the shrewd mastermind behind the operation. Her awareness of the ongoing investigation sparks a high-stakes psychological duel between two formidable women — one driven by justice, the other by control.

 
 
 
 
 
What follows is a race against time as Vartika and her team navigate political pressure, blurred boundaries, and moral dilemmas to deliver justice.

The team behind the acclaimed franchise

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the third season is helmed by Tanuj Chopra, who promises a story that balances intensity with emotional depth. The show also features Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in key roles.

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Tanuj Chopra said, “With Season 3, we wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both. You can jump right into Season 3 without needing to have seen the first two to fully enjoy the show, or continue from where you last paused. The stakes this time are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead, every dead end, pushes her and her team closer to the breaking point. This season widens the lens of Delhi Crime, but stays rooted in what defines it — empathy, truth, and the relentless pursuit of justice.”

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
