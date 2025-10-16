Delhi Crime Season 3 teaser: Netflix’s critically acclaimed and International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime is gearing up for its third season, which is set to premiere on November 13. This time, the gripping police drama delves into its most intense and disturbing case so far, with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi taking on Huma Qureshi in a tense battle of wits and morality.

The streaming giant released the teaser on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the chilling storyline that unfolds when Vartika and her team stumble upon a country-wide human trafficking ring.

“The discovery of an abandoned baby sets off a nationwide chase, bringing Vartika face-to-face with Meena, also known as Badi Didi (Qureshi) — a ruthless kingpin who builds her empire by exploiting young girls,” the logline reveals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the upcoming season brings back familiar faces including Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya and Anuraag Arora. The ensemble is further strengthened by Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar joining the cast.

Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi on her role

Shefali Shah, who reprises her much-loved role as “Madam Sir,” shared that stepping back into Vartika’s shoes was deeply personal.

“Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders but exists in the shadows of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s a symptom of a world that looks away. But Vartika keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving one life,” she said in a statement.

Huma Qureshi, who takes on the layered role of Meena, described her character as both “powerful yet unsettling.”

“Meena is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control. She’s both victim and perpetrator. 'Delhi Crime' doesn’t glorify or sensationalise — it confronts the uncomfortable truths hiding in plain sight,” Qureshi said.

About Delhi Crime Season 3

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 is penned by Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari and Shubhra Swarup.

The first season of Delhi Crime, which premiered in 2019, earned global recognition by bagging the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. Its second season followed in August 2022. With its upcoming chapter, the show promises to once again blend realism, emotion, and social commentary in a gripping narrative that questions the very fabric of justice.