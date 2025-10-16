Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTDelhi Crime Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi Lock Horns In The Series’ Darkest Case Yet

Delhi Crime Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi Lock Horns In The Series’ Darkest Case Yet

Delhi Crime returns on November 13 with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi taking on Huma Qureshi’s Meena in a dark new case involving a nationwide human trafficking network.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Crime Season 3 teaser: Netflix’s critically acclaimed and International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime is gearing up for its third season, which is set to premiere on November 13. This time, the gripping police drama delves into its most intense and disturbing case so far, with Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi taking on Huma Qureshi in a tense battle of wits and morality.

The streaming giant released the teaser on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the chilling storyline that unfolds when Vartika and her team stumble upon a country-wide human trafficking ring.

“The discovery of an abandoned baby sets off a nationwide chase, bringing Vartika face-to-face with Meena, also known as Badi Didi (Qureshi) — a ruthless kingpin who builds her empire by exploiting young girls,” the logline reveals.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the upcoming season brings back familiar faces including Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya and Anuraag Arora. The ensemble is further strengthened by Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar joining the cast.

Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi on her role

Shefali Shah, who reprises her much-loved role as “Madam Sir,” shared that stepping back into Vartika’s shoes was deeply personal.

“Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders but exists in the shadows of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s a symptom of a world that looks away. But Vartika keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving one life,” she said in a statement.

Huma Qureshi, who takes on the layered role of Meena, described her character as both “powerful yet unsettling.”

“Meena is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control. She’s both victim and perpetrator. 'Delhi Crime' doesn’t glorify or sensationalise — it confronts the uncomfortable truths hiding in plain sight,” Qureshi said.

About Delhi Crime Season 3

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 is penned by Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari and Shubhra Swarup.

The first season of Delhi Crime, which premiered in 2019, earned global recognition by bagging the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. Its second season followed in August 2022. With its upcoming chapter, the show promises to once again blend realism, emotion, and social commentary in a gripping narrative that questions the very fabric of justice.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Shefali Shah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget