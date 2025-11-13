Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTDelhi Crime Season 3 Review: Gritty, Emotional And Real, One Of 2025’s Finest Crime Dramas

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Gritty, Emotional And Real, One Of 2025’s Finest Crime Dramas

Delhi Crime Season 3 is a gripping, realistic crime drama inspired by true events involving child trafficking. Shefali Shah leads a stellar cast in a tightly written, emotionally charged series.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Crime Season 3 Review: Netflix’s Delhi Crime returns with its third season, and this time, the show once again proves why it stands among the best crime thrillers made in India. Subtle yet powerful, the series doesn’t rely on heroics or heavy dialogue — instead, it shines through tight writing, stellar performances, and deeply human storytelling.

“Ask for forgiveness, not permission” — and the tone is set

Early in the season, Rajesh Tailang’s character tells Shefali Shah, now transferred to Assam, that since they don’t have permission to operate in Delhi, they might as well ask for forgiveness later. That one line perfectly sets the tone for the show — quiet, determined, and unflinchingly real. Delhi Crime 3 doesn’t scream for attention; it earns it.

This season is easily among the best crime dramas of the year. It keeps things grounded, raw, and emotionally charged — the realism is its biggest strength.

Plot: Inspired by a true story

Without giving away spoilers, the season once again draws inspiration from a real-life case. The story begins with a horrifying incident — a two-year-old girl is found in a terrible condition in Delhi. Around the same time, several girls are trafficked from Assam to the capital. How these two seemingly separate events connect forms the core of the gripping six-episode series, each episode running for about 40–45 minutes.

A crime series that grips you till the end

This season is intense, unpredictable, and deeply affecting. It shocks you with its twists and tugs at your emotions when you least expect it. There’s no unnecessary action or over-the-top drama — everything feels raw and real.

The investigation spans across multiple states, but transitions are seamless. The writing is sharp, and every episode delivers something unexpected. Delhi Crime 3 is a masterclass in how to make a police procedural that’s grounded in authenticity — where the cops don’t need to be larger-than-life heroes, just real people doing their jobs with conviction.

You stay hooked throughout; it’s the kind of series you’ll binge in one go.

Performances: Stellar across the board

Shefali Shah once again delivers a powerhouse performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. She’s fierce yet sensitive, commanding yet compassionate. Her ability to balance authority with emotion is exceptional.

Huma Qureshi is a revelation as Badi Didi, the menacing figure behind the trafficking racket. Her Haryanvi accent is pitch-perfect, and she exudes quiet menace in every frame. From her roles in Maharani to Single Salma, and now here — Huma continues to prove her incredible range.

Rajesh Tailang, as always, is brilliant — perfectly balancing toughness and empathy. Rasika Dugal, playing an ACP struggling with personal issues, shines in a role that allows her emotional depth to come through beautifully. Meeta Vasisht, too, is outstanding, bringing a seasoned gravitas to her part.

The supporting cast is excellent, and once again, Mukesh Chhabra’s casting choices hit the mark.

Writing & Direction: Crisp and impactful

Created and written by Tanuj Chopra, Mayank Tewari, Anu Singh Chowdhary, Shubhra Swarup, Apoorva Bakshi, and Michael Hogan, Delhi Crime 3 is a tightly written, sharply executed show. Chopra, who also serves as the showrunner and director, deserves immense credit for maintaining the tone and realism that the series is known for.

There’s no glorification of violence or unnecessary heroism. Instead, Chopra focuses on human stories, the moral complexities of policing, and the haunting reality of crime in India.

Verdict: A must-watch

Delhi Crime 3 is gripping, emotional, and unpretentious — a brilliant reminder that great storytelling doesn’t need flash, just truth. With top-tier performances and a story rooted in reality, it stands tall as one of 2025’s best crime dramas.

Rating: ★★★½ / 5

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Shefali Shah Netflix Delhi Crime Season 3 Delhi Crime Season 3 Review
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
India
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget