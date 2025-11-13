‘Delhi Crime 3’ Draws From The Heart-Wrenching Baby Falak Case: Truth Behind Netflix’s New Season

The much-awaited third season of one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series, Delhi Crime, is all set to release on November 13, and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Known for drawing inspiration from real-life incidents, the upcoming season once again dives into a true and heart-wrenching case that shook the nation.

Director Tanuj Chopra recently opened up about the real-life event that inspired the storyline of Delhi Crime Season 3.

In an interview with Firstpost, he said,“Here we got the case, the baby Falak case, where a fourteen-year-old girl in Delhi brings a baby to the hospital with bruises all over her. Over the course of the treatment, cops realise that the young girl is not the mother.”

The True Story Behind Delhi Crime Season 3

The third season takes inspiration from the tragic Baby Falak case that surfaced in January 2012. A two-year-old girl was brought to AIIMS by a teenage girl who claimed to be her mother. The hospital staff named the baby Falak.

The child was admitted with multiple injuries—including a fractured skull, broken arms, human bite marks, and burn marks from a hot iron on her cheeks. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Falak succumbed to her injuries on March 15, following a heart attack.

Investigations later revealed a grim reality — Falak’s biological mother was a victim of human trafficking, and the teenage girl who brought her to the hospital was also a minor caught in the same cycle of exploitation.

An Ensemble Cast Led by Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi

The new season brings back Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Mita Vasisht, Anuraag Arora, Gopal Dutt, Jayaa Bhatacharrya, Aakaash Dahiyaa, Yashaswini R Dayama, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Yukti Thareja.

In this season, Huma Qureshi steps into the role of the antagonist, Badi Didi, marking an exciting addition to the gripping crime drama.

Netflix Trailer Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Delhi Crime Season 3 on November 4 with the caption: “A crime that crosses every border, a criminal that crosses every line. Madam Sir and team take on Badi Didi.”

The trailer received overwhelming praise from fans and celebrities alike. Actor Sonakshi Sinha commented,“Toooo good man tooo good.”

A fan also wrote,“Shefali Ma’am always does brilliant work and Huma too is doing fantastic work these days! Shine on girls.”