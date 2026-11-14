Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leading OTTs launch diverse children's content for Children's Day.

Netflix features Swapped, Minecraft for magical adventure seekers.

ZEE5 brings school comedies, family drama; Amazon offers mysteries.

JioHotstar presents Mowgli for thrilling wilderness escapades.

To make Children's Day 2026 incredibly special, leading OTT platforms are bringing enchanting stories straight to your screens. Whether kids crave magical adventures, hilarious school pranks, or thrilling wilderness chases, this festive weekend promises endless family entertainment. From the comedic mischief of Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka and Bandbudh Aur Budbak 2.0 to the imaginative journeys in Swapped and A Minecraft Movie, there is something for everyone. Rounding out this curated watchlist are The Great Grand Superhero, The Sheep Detectives, and Jungle Tales with Mowgli, guaranteeing a perfect streaming session filled with joy and laughter.

1. Swapped - Netflix

This heartwarming adventure revolves around Ollie, a tiny woodland creature, and Ivy, a majestic bird—two characters hailing from completely rival species. Their lives turn upside down when a sudden mishap causes them to accidentally swap bodies. Forced to walk a mile in each other's shoes, the unlikely pair must team up to navigate the vast Valley, embarking on a transformative journey that challenges every preconceived notion they held about each other.

2. The Great Grand Superhero - ZEE5

Relocating to a brand-new town proves tough for young Dipu, who struggles to fit in and make friends at his new school. Desperate to impress his peers, he spins a tall tale claiming that his grandfather, Jagdish Chandra, is secretly a mighty superhero who battles dangerous aliens. When the story unexpectedly captures the imagination of the entire class, Dipu finds himself hilariously scrambling to keep his elaborate lie alive while safeguarding his grandfather’s secret.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan To Lead YRF's First Horror Movie, Film Set For March 2028 Release

3. A Minecraft Movie - Netflix

Chaos ensues when four everyday misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal straight into the Overworld—a vibrant, cubic wonderland where survival depends entirely on creativity and imagination. Teaming up with an expert crafter named Steve, the group must quickly master the rules of this strange, blocky terrain, fend off dangerous creatures, and complete an epic quest to find their way back home.

4. The Sheep Detectives - Amazon Prime Video

Shepherd George loves spending his quiet evenings reading gripping detective novels aloud to his flock, completely unaware that his sheep actually comprehend every word of the mysteries. When George is suddenly found dead under suspicious circumstances, the clever flock takes matters into their own hooves. Putting their literary knowledge to the test, the wooly sleuths gather clues and investigate human suspects in a bid to crack the murder case themselves.

5. Bandbudh Aur Budbak 2.0 - ZEE5

Iconic best friends Badri and Budhdeb return with their signature brand of chaos, this time taking on the hilarious hurdles of modern-day school life. Whether they are accidentally getting locked inside a high-tech smart school, tackling a runaway AI cycle, or turning a harmless classroom prank into a campus-wide spectacle, the inseparable duo always manages to turn an ordinary school day into a wildly unpredictable adventure.

Also Read: Lara Dutta Shares 'Ramayana' BTS Video, Reveals How Her Wrist Almost Got 'Sawn Off' | WATCH

6. Jungle Tales with Mowgli - JioHotstar

Dive back into the wilderness with a curious and mischievous 10-year-old Mowgli as he navigates the everyday thrills and spills of jungle life. Accompanied by his loyal buddies Baloo and Bagheera, Mowgli constantly finds himself dodging trouble caused by his classic rivals—Sher Khan, Kaa, and Tabaqui. Packed with witty banter, high-energy slapstick chases, and pure comedy, the series offers a fresh, light-hearted take on the beloved jungle world.

7. Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka - ZEE5

Adapted from acclaimed author Anand Neelakantan’s book The Very, Extremely, Most Naughty Asura Tales for Kids!, this hilarious animated comedy centres on twin Asura brothers, Kundakka and Mandakka. Known for their non-stop pranks that constantly land them in hot water, the duo is packed off to an Asura Gurukul by their mother in hopes of instilling some discipline. However, their mischievous streak refuses to die down as they shake up their new school.