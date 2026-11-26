Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ScoutOP made inappropriate remarks about Love Gill in Bigg Boss.

He expressed frustration, feeling he wasted time on their relationship.

Scout recalled Love's intense care, including personal grooming efforts.

He revealed shaving his head due to extreme anger and trauma.

The tension between ScoutOP and Love Gill continues to gather attention inside the Bigg Boss 20 House. A new promo from the reality show has sparked a fresh controversy after Scout made a series of personal and inappropriate remarks about Love Gill while speaking to Gullu.

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'Chaddi Tak Dhoyi Hai'

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOP and Gullu are seen talking late at night about Love Gill. During the conversation, Scout expresses his frustration over the time he believes he spent on the relationship.

he tell Gullu, "Gussa ek insaan par bahut zyada aa raha hai, maine kitna time kharab kiya hai." [I'm extremely angry with one person. I've wasted so much of my time."

Gullu responds saying, "Ek mahina." [one month]

Scout then recalls how Love used to look after his everyday meals.

He said, "Ye make sure karti thi ki mai time par khana khaun, mere sar tel woh roz lagati thi." [She would make sure I ate my meals on time. She would oil my hair every single day."

Gullu also brings up the extent of Love's care, mockingly saying, "Chaddi tak dhoyi hai." [She has washed your underwear as well.] Scout goes on to say, "Woh bistar hub ban rakha tha. Aise 30 second tak dekhe jaa rahi hai. Alag hi ghoda daud raha hai apne andar ka." [She had turned it into a bed hub. She kept staring for 30 seconds. Her mind was clearly running wild with all sorts of thoughts.]

Gullu replies, "Aur kuch kar bhi nahi sakta." [And you can't do anything.]

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Scout OP Reveals He Shaved His Head Due To Love Gill

ScoutOP continues to describe his past interactions with Love, saying that he used to treat her affectionately even when she raised her voice at him.

he said, "Isko pyaar se rakh raha hun, ye mujh par chilla rahi hai, aur mai sunn raha hun. Aisa auda maine kya sochkar diya tha?" [I'm treating her with love and affection, yet she's shouting at me, and I'm just listening. What was I thinking when I gave her such authority over me?]

The conversation then turns to the time ScoutOp shaved his head. Gullu refers to the incident and said, "Ganje, tu pagal ho gaya tha." [Baldy, you had gone crazy.}

ScoutOP then reveals that his anger had reached an extreme point at the time. Recalling why he decided to cut his hair. he said, "Mujhe gussa kis peak par hoga soch, khud ka baal kaat dun ki gussa tham jaye." ["Imagine how angry I must be, I'm so furious that I feel like cutting my own hair just to calm myself down."]

He later added, "Trauma de diya, trauma." [She gave me trauma.]