Binge-Watch Picks This Weekend: What’s New On OTT & Beyond

Looking for something fresh to stream this weekend? From Bollywood satire to zombie horror and supernatural chills, this week’s OTT releases span genres and continents. Whether you love courtroom drama, gothic terror, or dark folklore, there’s something here for every mood.

Grab your snacks, settle in, and check out the most exciting drops coming your way.

1. The Bads of Bollywood – Netflix

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut finally arrives on Netflix. This satirical action-drama comedy pulls back the curtain on the chaos, power struggles, and hidden realities of Bollywood.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious outsider who strikes gold with a blockbuster film and falls in love with Karishma, daughter of superstar Arjun Talvar. Alongside his loyal best friend, sharp-tongued manager, and supportive family, Aasmaan must tackle gossip, envy, nepotism, and the price of chasing dreams.

Starry cameos add flavor, but at its core, the film explores ambition, betrayal, and fame’s cost.

2. Jhamkudi (Hindi Dubbed) – ShemarooMe

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Last year’s highest-grossing Gujarati film makes its Hindi debut. Starring digital sensation Viraj Ghelani in his acting debut alongside National Award-winner Manasi Parekh, this supernatural horror-comedy blends scares with sharp humor.

Shot inside the 500-year-old Gondal Palace, Jhamkudi tells the story of a vengeful witch wreaking havoc on the cursed village of Raniwada during Navratri. Packed with a hit rap-style title track, eerie chills, and witty moments, it promises a spooky-yet-fun ride for nationwide audiences.

3. The Trial Season 2 (Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha) – JioHotstar

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of this gripping courtroom drama. The stakes are higher than ever as Noyonika files for divorce while her husband Rajiv attempts a political comeback—and still wants to use her image for his gain.

This season dives deeper into personal sacrifices, power struggles, and complex family dynamics, blending courtroom intensity with emotional turmoil.

4. Sinners – JioHotstar

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a genre-bending horror set in 1932 Mississippi during the Jim Crow era. It follows two brothers working for Chicago bootleggers who dream of opening a juke joint in their hometown.

But their plans take a dark turn when supernatural evil rooted in history and folklore threatens everything. The film fuses Southern Gothic horror, music, social commentary, and folklore to deliver a chilling yet thought-provoking experience.

5. 28 Years Later – Netflix

Release Date: September 20, 2025

The long-awaited continuation of the 28 Days Later franchise arrives on Netflix after its theatrical run. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, it’s set nearly three decades after the Rage Virus outbreak.

On a fortified island, Jamie, Isla, and their son Spike live in relative safety until Isla’s illness forces Jamie and Spike into the infected mainland in search of a cure. They encounter grotesque mutations, secret cults, and existential questions about survival, humanity, and hope.