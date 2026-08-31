Bigg Boss Bangla 3: Sourav Ganguly Introduces 15 Contestants As Show Returns After 10 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss Bangla season three returned; Sourav Ganguly hosts.

Fifteen diverse contestants entered, representing film, sports, business.

Contestants like actors, footballer, influencers showcased diverse backgrounds.

Bigg Boss Bangla made its television comeback on Sunday after an almost 10-year gap, with its third season premiering on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken charge as the host, bringing a new face to the Bengali version of the popular reality franchise. The premiere introduced 15 contestants from different backgrounds, including Bengali cinema and television, music, football, business and social media. From actors making confident entries to influencers opening up about controversies and personal choices, the contestants offered early hints about the personalities they will bring into the house. The Bengali edition previously aired in 2013 and 2016.

Monami Ghosh To Dipendu Biswas

Actor Monami Ghosh became the first contestant to enter the house. In the run-up to Durga Puja, she appeared as Uma in a traditional white-and-red saree and performed to one of her own songs. Talking about taking on different forms of the goddess, she said, “If I have to become Durga, then I can be Durga, Kali and Tara Maa; I can be all of them.”

Actor Bharat Kaul followed her as the second contestant. Popular for portraying negative characters across films and television, Bharat said his behaviour inside the house would depend on how others treated him. “I am very easy to understand. The way someone behaves with me, that is how they will know me”.

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Singer Durnibar Saha was the third entrant. Having participated in singing reality shows before making his mark as a playback singer, Durnibar has also been in the news over his personal life, including his divorce and subsequent second marriage.

The fourth contestant was actor Sohini Pal, daughter of late Bengali actor Tapas Pal. YouTuber Niranjan Mondal, known as Laughtersane, entered fifth. Dressed in a dhoti-panjabi, he admitted that household chores are not his strength. “I am very much like a child. I don't do any work at home. I don't know how I will stay here,” he said.

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Actor Nandini Roy was the sixth contestant. Her recent exit from the television show Kone Dekha Alo had generated controversy, but she entered the reality show with a clear objective: winning the trophy.

Former footballer Dipendu Biswas became contestant number seven. The former player has represented East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and India. He revealed that his daughter was particularly excited about seeing him participate in Bigg Boss Bangla.

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Entrepreneurs, Actors And Influencers Join

Entrepreneur Tanushree Roy Das, who has built an online following through her sari business, entered as the eighth contestant. Actor Anindya Sengupta was next. With experience across films, television and OTT projects, Anindya jokingly admitted during his interaction with Ganguly that his sense of humour is not particularly strong.

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Influencer Sayak became the 10th entrant and described himself as someone who frequently finds himself surrounded by trouble and controversies. Ganguly brought up Sayak's earlier beef-eating controversy and joked that avoiding social media comments might be the only way to stay away from fresh controversies.

Instagram influencer Jayita entered as contestant number 11. Originally from a Bengali family, she is currently based in Mumbai.

British actor Alexandra Taylor was the 12th contestant. Despite having worked in Bengali films, she admitted that she was not very confident about her Bengali. “My Bengali is very bad. I don’t know what I will do after entering the Bigg Boss house”. Alexandra also revealed that she owns a home in Kolkata and hopes to eventually live there with her mother.

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Actor Srijla Guha entered the house as the 13th contestant. She became widely known after Mon Phagun and recently appeared in Jeet's Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat, marking one of her significant big-screen appearances. Social media personality Jhilam Gupta was the 14th entrant. Known for her outspoken opinions and recognisable speaking style, she said, “It’s not that people have to know me. It’s just that it feels good when people recognise you”.

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Television actor Sonamoni Saha completed the line-up as the 15th and final contestant. She made her intentions clear during the premiere, saying she wanted to remain in the house until the very end and leave with the trophy.

A New Chapter For Bigg Boss Bangla

The Bengali edition of Bigg Boss first aired on ETV Bangla in 2013, with actor Mithun Chakraborty serving as host. Anik Dhar won the inaugural season. The second season arrived in 2016 on Colors Bangla, with actor Jeet as host and Joyjit Banerjee emerging as the winner.

Nearly a decade after its previous season, Bigg Boss Bangla is back with Ganguly at the helm and a considerably varied group of contestants. With established actors sharing the house with influencers, a former footballer, a singer, and entrepreneurs, the season has plenty of different personalities to follow as the competition unfolds.