Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Pushes Yung DSA During Captaincy Task, Faces Four Strict Punishments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captaincy task led to ScoutOP, Yung DSA physical fight.

Bigg Boss stopped task; ScoutOP apologised, Yung forgave.

Amrapali questioned Yung's forgiveness, demanding strict action.

ScoutOP received four strict punishments from Bigg Boss.

Drama inside Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 has intensified, with a captaincy task turning into a heated confrontation between contestants ScoutOP and Yung DSA. What began as an argument soon escalated into verbal abuse and physical aggression, forcing Bigg Boss to intervene and call off the task. ScoutOP later apologised, but the incident resulted in four strict punishments for him.

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How The Captaincy Task Triggered The Fight

According to the social media account Bigg Boss Tak, which regularly shares updates about the show, the clash took place during the second round of the captaincy task. Uditi was seated on a robot chair, while Team A had to make her emotional enough to cry.

As part of the challenge, ScoutOP slightly burnt one corner of Uditi's family photograph in an attempt to upset her. During this, Gullu and Yung repeatedly interrupted Scout and made comments about his actions. Scout asked them several times to stay away, but Yung continued to speak.

The disagreement soon turned into an ugly exchange, with ScoutOP and Yung DSA hurling abuses at each other. In a fit of anger, Scout pushed Yung forcefully, leaving him furious. Yung then declared that their friendship was over.

Seeing the situation get out of control, Bigg Boss immediately stopped the task and instructed the two contestants to stay apart. Scout was asked to remain in the bedroom area, while Yung was sent to the garden area to prevent another confrontation.

🚨BREAKING: SCOUT OP FACES 4 MAJOR PUNISHMENTS AFTER PHYSICAL FIGHT WITH YUNG DSA! Bigg Boss takes STRICT action against Scout following the physical fight with Yung DSA! Here are the 4 major punishments announced: • Nominated for the ENTIRE SEASON! • No more Captaincy opportunities! • No special powers going forward! • Can be EVICTED at ANY TIME! Bigg Boss has made his stand clear! But can Scout survive this massive setback? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2026

ScoutOP Apologises, But Amrapali Questions Yung DSA

After calming down, ScoutOP realised his mistake and acknowledged that pushing Yung had been wrong. He approached Yung and apologised for his behaviour. Yung initially refused to accept the apology and walked away, but later forgave him.

Amrapali, however, was unhappy with Yung's decision. She questioned why he had accepted Scout's apology and asked what message this would send to the show's fans. She also urged Yung to demand strict action against Scout.

🚨 YUNG GIVES SCOUT AN ULTIMATUM! Yung is in no mood to let the matter go! He reportedly tells Bigg Boss that either Scout should be sent out of the house or he is ready to leave himself. He questions why contestants who cannot respect the rules and boundaries should be allowed to continue playing. Meanwhile, Aamrapali stands firmly behind Yung and supports his demand! — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2026

Amrapali went a step further, saying that if Bigg Boss did not take action against Scout, Yung should consider leaving the show himself.

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'Bigg Boss' Gives ScoutOP Four Strict Punishments

Once the situation settled, Bigg Boss announced four punishments for ScoutOP over the incident. He will remain nominated for the entire season and will not be allowed to participate in any further captaincy tasks.

He will also be barred from receiving any special powers during the show. In addition, Bigg Boss has reserved the right to evict him from the house at any time.