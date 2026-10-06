Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ScoutOP discussed his confusion and possessiveness towards Love Gill.

Yung DSA questioned ScoutOP about his evolving feelings for Love.

Social media shared Kaashvi Hiranandani's reactions during her livestream.

Viewers debated ScoutOP's statements, some defending his 'sister' remark.

Bigg Boss 20 is again stirring up conversations over changing relationships inside the house. ScoutOP's candid discussion with Yung DSA about his growing confusion and possessiveness towards Love Gill has caught viewers’ attention, especially as he is already linked to Kaashvi Hiranandani outside the show. As the discussion gathered pace, social media users began sharing clips of Kaashvi and her reactions, while she was livestreaming the reality show.

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ScoutOP Opens Up About His Feelings For Love Gill

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOP and Yung DSA were seen having a conversation. The two appeared to communicate largely through initials written on the grass and eye contact, while discussing Scout's equation with Love.

Scout admitted that he has become confused about his emotions towards Love. He also acknowleged feeling possessive when Love and Gullu become involved in relationship-related drama. He appeared to question why he was experiencing those feelings, especially when he has been referring to Love as a sister.

Scout also mentioned that living together around the clock can naturally lead contestants to develop strong emotional bonds and become increasingly close.

Baaton-baaton mein kya secret message de gaye #YungDSA aur #ScoutOP? 👀 Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/lKtuCBvxJc — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 5, 2026

Yung DSA Questions Scout About Love Gill

Yung eventually asked Scout directly whether he viewed his feelings for Love as a sibling-like connection. Scout agreed that he considers Love his sister, but remained unable to fully explain why he felt conflicted.

During the conversation, Scout said, “Sister se pehle aadmi friend hota hai na,” while describing his bond with Love.

Yung then asked him, “Kya tera raasta badal raha hai?”

ScoutOp replied, “Pata nahi.”

His uncertainty quickly became a talking point among viewers, with many questioning whether the equation between Scout and Love could be evolving beyond friendship.

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Users React As They Share Kaashvi Hiranandani's Reactions

ScoutOP’s comments have also turned attention towards his relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. The gamer has been linked to content creator Kaashvi Hiranandani, and during his time on the show, he has spoken about having someone special waiting for him outside, seemingly referring to her without taking her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaashvi Hiranandani (@kaaashvi)

As clips from Scout’s conversation with Yung DSA began circulating online, users also started sharing videos of Kaashvi, who was livestreaming the show. Her videos quickly became part of the wider discussion, with viewers expressing mixed reactions to Scout’s comments about Love Gill.

One user wrote, “I genuinely feel bad for her. Imagine supporting your man sending him clothes and everything only to see THIS in return!”

Baaton-baaton mein kya secret message de gaye #YungDSA aur #ScoutOP? 👀 Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/lKtuCBvxJc — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 5, 2026

Another commented, “Kaashvi was on verge of crying. Not even our enemies should go through this.”

However, some viewers defended Scout, pointing to his clarification that he sees Love as a sister. One user said, “Why people are reacting in wrong way?? You can see in this clip he clearlly said as a sister.”