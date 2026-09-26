Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan reprimanded Rhiti Tiwari for her 'diss' remarks.

Host criticized Rhiti's inappropriate language towards fellow contestants.

Salman also questioned teammates for laughing at the exchange.

Salman Khan pulled up Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari over the remarks she made during a ‘diss’ task, with the host questioning how far contestants should go in the name of entertainment. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman can be seen confronting Rhiti, daughter of Manoj Tiwari, over the language directed at fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij's 'Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya' Remark On Isha Rikhi Goes Viral

Salman Khan Calls Rhiti Tiwari’s Diss ‘The Worst Ever’

The task appeared to cross a line for Salman, who directly addressed Rhiti over the way she spoke to the other contestants.

He was heard saying: “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

Salman then turned his attention to Rhiti’s teammates, questioning why they laughed instead of stepping in when the exchange became disrespectful. The team included Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan and Young DSA.

Salman Questions Rhiti’s Team

Calling out the group’s reaction, Salman said: “And everyone was laughing. Where is your sense? You were making fun of her, and she was making fun of you. Was it not your duty to stop it right there? If this diss would have been on your sister, would you have let this diss happen?”

The confrontation is set to feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, adding another tense moment to the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi and Young DSA are among the contestants nominated for eviction this week. In the latest episode, Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, was re-elected as the captain of the house for the second time.

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'Bigg Boss 20' Contestants And Streaming Details

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6 with 16 celebrity contestants. The lineup includes MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television series from the Bigg Boss franchise. The format is based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother. The 20th edition premiered on September 6.

(With inputs from IANS)